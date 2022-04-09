Government Jobs 2022: Over 20,000 posts in these departments including UPSC, BPSC, RPSC, see details

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application for more than 600 vacancies started Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued notification for Joint Medical Services Examination 2022. As per the notification issued by the commission, online application for 687 posts has started from April 06. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through UPSC official website upsconline.nic.in on or before 26th April. UPPSC CMS Exam 2022 will be held on 17th July 2022. Click here for more information-

RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2022: More than 9000 posts in Rajasthan Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued Bumper Recruitment 2022 notification for the post of Senior Teacher or Second Class Teacher. As per the notification issued by RPSC, a total of 9760 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Online application for Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022 will start from 11th April 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on RPSC's official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date for submission of applications is May 10, 2022. Click on this link for complete information on RPSC Teacher Recruitment-

Railway Recruitment 2022: Recruitment for 10th Pass There is a golden opportunity for 10th pass candidates to join Railways. Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) Eastern Railway (ER) has released a total of 2972 ​​trainee recruitment vacancies under various trades in various units. Many posts including fitter, machinist, turner, welder, painter general, electrician will be filled here. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the Eastern Railway’s official website er.indianrailways.gov.in. The application process will start from April 11. Click here for more information-

RBI Recruitment 2022: Hundreds of posts in Reserve Bank of India The Reserve Bank of India has invited applications for the posts of Grade B Officers (RBI Grade B Officers) and Assistant Managers (RBI Assistant Managers). The last date for submission of online application as per RBI job notification is April 18, 2022 only. Eligible candidates can apply by reading the required details of RBI Recruitment 2022 by visiting the link given below. Applications are invited for a total of 303 vacancies. RBI Grade B Recruitment Examination will be conducted from 28th May to 06th August 2022. Click here for complete information-

BPSC Recruitment 2022: More than 6000 posts for Headmaster posts in Bihar Want a government job and if you are eligible you can apply for bumper recruitment of Bihar headmaster. Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared a total of 6421 vacancies for the post of Headmaster. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of BPSC onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in on or before 11th April 2022. However, earlier the last date for submission of online application was 04 April, which has since been extended. If you want to apply for this recruitment, you can get complete information by clicking on this link-

There is good news for candidates preparing for government jobs. Applications have been invited for more than 20,000 posts across the country in various departments including UPSC, RPSC, BPSC, RBI. Candidates who have passed matriculation examination up to undergraduate and postgraduate level can apply for this recruitment. Here we are giving information about recruitment in various departments, vacancies and last date for submission of applications. Candidates can apply in the prescribed format as per the information given below.