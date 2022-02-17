Government Jobs 2022: Recruitment for 20,000 posts of teachers is underway here, find out the details – sakari naukri 2022 The government will recruit 20000 teachers by May 10.

The wait for a government job is over. There will be bumper recruitment for teachers in Assam. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Thursday said the state government is committed to recruiting at least 20,000 teachers in the state by May 10 this year. Pegu said, “The state government will be recruiting 20,000 teachers and this is part of the state government’s ‘Mission 1 Lakh Jobs’ campaign.” So appointments will start soon.Pegu said, “There are vacancies at various levels such as lower primary, upper primary, secondary and postgraduate teachers, assistant teachers and the total number is around 20,000. We have published advertisements for all these posts. Now for lower primary teachers. Documents verification for upper primary, secondary. Once it is completed, the merit list will be displayed and the government will start making appointments.

Talking about the new education policy to be decided by the Center in 2020, the Minister said that the government has started its implementation. He said, “We have started implementing a new education policy in the state. The new education policy is a comprehensive outline of the new teaching method under which we have already notified that our Directorate of School Education is two primary and one secondary. School education system. From 2022-23, we will start separating 11th and 12th classes from colleges, and colleges will be for undergraduate and postgraduate courses only. “

He further said that the government has set up a committee of social welfare, education, health and tribal affairs department for pre-primary education and this committee will take care of health and nutrition along with education of pre-primary level students.