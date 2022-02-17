Education

Government Jobs 2022: Recruitment for 20,000 posts of teachers is underway here, find out the details – sakari naukri 2022 The government will recruit 20000 teachers by May 10.

23 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Government Jobs 2022: Recruitment for 20,000 posts of teachers is underway here, find out the details – sakari naukri 2022 The government will recruit 20000 teachers by May 10.
Written by admin
Government Jobs 2022: Recruitment for 20,000 posts of teachers is underway here, find out the details – sakari naukri 2022 The government will recruit 20000 teachers by May 10.

Government Jobs 2022: Recruitment for 20,000 posts of teachers is underway here, find out the details – sakari naukri 2022 The government will recruit 20000 teachers by May 10.

The wait for a government job is over. There will be bumper recruitment for teachers in Assam. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Thursday said the state government is committed to recruiting at least 20,000 teachers in the state by May 10 this year. Pegu said, “The state government will be recruiting 20,000 teachers and this is part of the state government’s ‘Mission 1 Lakh Jobs’ campaign.” So appointments will start soon.

Pegu said, “There are vacancies at various levels such as lower primary, upper primary, secondary and postgraduate teachers, assistant teachers and the total number is around 20,000. We have published advertisements for all these posts. Now for lower primary teachers. Documents verification for upper primary, secondary. Once it is completed, the merit list will be displayed and the government will start making appointments.

Talking about the new education policy to be decided by the Center in 2020, the Minister said that the government has started its implementation. He said, “We have started implementing a new education policy in the state. The new education policy is a comprehensive outline of the new teaching method under which we have already notified that our Directorate of School Education is two primary and one secondary. School education system. From 2022-23, we will start separating 11th and 12th classes from colleges, and colleges will be for undergraduate and postgraduate courses only. “

READ Also  Bihar Polytechnic Semester Exam: Why Bihar Polytechnic students are protesting against offline exams? Find out what's the case - sbte Bihar Polytechnic students demand online or open book exam

He further said that the government has set up a committee of social welfare, education, health and tribal affairs department for pre-primary education and this committee will take care of health and nutrition along with education of pre-primary level students.

#Government #Jobs #Recruitment #posts #teachers #underway #find #details #sakari #naukri #government #recruit #teachers

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Rajasthan vdo vacancies 2021: government jobs 2021: bumper recruitment! Vacancies for 3896 posts of Video, 7th CPC will be paid - rsmssb rajasthan vdo Recruitment 2021, Rural Development Officer Vacancy

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment