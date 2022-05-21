Government Jobs 2022: Recruitment for Engineers and Other Posts, Apply Before This Date – sakari naukri 2022 cci Recruitment for Engineers and Other Posts
The recruitment drive is being performed to fill 46 vacancies out of which 27 vacancies are for the put up of Engineer and 17 vacancies are for the put up of Officer. There’s a emptiness for Chartered Accountant and Value and Administration Accountant.
Completely different {qualifications} have been prescribed for completely different posts. 2 years expertise is required for all of the posts. Take a look at the official notification by clicking on the hyperlink under for extra particulars.
The utmost age restrict for making use of for all of the posts is 35 years.
The applying price for unreserved, OBC and EWS candidates is Rs. Nonetheless, software price is waived for SC / ST / PWD candidates.
To use, candidates must go to the official web site cciltd.in, obtain the appliance kind and ship it to the next address-
Admin (HR),
Cement Company of India
Publish Field No: 3061,
Lodhi Street Publish Workplace,
New Delhi: 110003
