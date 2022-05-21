Government Jobs 2022: Recruitment for Engineers and Other Posts, Apply Before This Date – sakari naukri 2022 cci Recruitment for Engineers and Other Posts

Cement Company of India, CCI has introduced vacancies for many job seekers. Cement Company of India has invited purposes for the posts of Engineer and Officer and others. The applying course of for these posts is underway and the final date to use is thirty first June. Each element concerning vacancies might be checked by visiting the official web site cciltd.in.The recruitment drive is being performed to fill 46 vacancies out of which 27 vacancies are for the put up of Engineer and 17 vacancies are for the put up of Officer. There’s a emptiness for Chartered Accountant and Value and Administration Accountant.

Eligibility

Completely different {qualifications} have been prescribed for completely different posts. 2 years expertise is required for all of the posts. Take a look at the official notification by clicking on the hyperlink under for extra particulars.

CCI Notification 2022

Age restrict

The utmost age restrict for making use of for all of the posts is 35 years.

Software price

The applying price for unreserved, OBC and EWS candidates is Rs. Nonetheless, software price is waived for SC / ST / PWD candidates.

Apply like this

To use, candidates must go to the official web site cciltd.in, obtain the appliance kind and ship it to the next address-

Admin (HR),

Cement Company of India

Publish Field No: 3061,

Lodhi Street Publish Workplace,

New Delhi: 110003