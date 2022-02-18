Government Jobs 2022: Recruitment in various departments including Railways, Air Force, UPSC, SBI, see details

Air Force Recruitment 2022 (Indian Air Force Apprentice Recruitment 2022) If you are a 10th or 12th passer and you want to join the Indian Air Force, this is a golden opportunity for you. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited online applications for the Air Force Apprentice Training Written Test (A3TWT). The IAF trainee exam will be held from 01 to 03 March 2022 and the results will be published on the official website on 17 March 2022. A total of 80 posts will be filled through this. Click here for complete information.

Railway Jobs (Railway Recruitment 2022) East Coast Railway has invited applications for more than 700 vacancies for apprentice posts in various departments for 10th pass candidates. Interested and eligible candidates have to visit the official website rrcbbs.org.in. The deadline to apply is March 7, 2022. Click here to know how to apply, application fee, selection process etc.

RBI Recruitment 2022 (RBI Jobs) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced more than 900 vacancies for Assistant posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online till March 08, 2022. According to the notification, the eligible applicants will be selected on the basis of multiple stage competitive examination. These include the Preliminary Examination, the Main Examination and then the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Those who qualify in the prelims will be called for the main examination and then for the language test. Click here for complete information-

Bank Jobs (SBI Recruitment 2022) Candidates dreaming of getting bank jobs can apply for State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2022. SBI has invited applications for a total of 33 posts through the Special Cadre Officer (SBI SCO Vacancy) Recruitment 2022 campaign. Applicants must have a regular bachelor’s degree (first class) in any stream. The maximum age of candidates applying for the vacant posts should be 40 years on 31st August, 2021. Click here for more information.

Candidates looking for government jobs (government jobs 2022) have the opportunity to apply in various departments including UPSC, Indian Air Force, Railways, Banks. 10th pass to post graduate candidates can apply for this government recruitment. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the government job of their choice according to the required qualifications. Candidates who get appointment will be given good salary. Please read the following details carefully for more details.