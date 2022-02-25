Education

Government Jobs 2022: RSMSSB Rajasthan may increase government job vacancies, see update

Government Jobs 2022: RSMSSB Rajasthan may increase government job vacancies, see update
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) will conduct Forest Ranger and Forester Recruitment Examination 2020 in October 2022. A total of 1128 vacancies will be filled for the posts of Forest Ranger and Forest Ranger through this recruitment drive. But before the exam, there is good news for the candidates. It is being said that Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission may increase the number of vacancies included in this recruitment before the examination.

According to media reports, more than 100 vacancies could be created in the forest rangers and forest posts of Rajasthan Forest Department. The report said that the state government has approved an increase of 2771 posts in the recruitment of Forest Ranger-Forest Ranger and Village Development Officer (VDO). The Board has published classification by increasing 1500 posts in VDO recruitment. Now the recruitment of forest rangers and rangers will be improved. However, no notice regarding incremental recruitment has been issued by the board so far.

The total number of vacancies in the Forest Department Recruitment Notification issued in November 2020 is 1128, including 87 for Forester and 1041 for Forest Ranger. On the other hand, it is assumed that the total revised recruitment can be done up to 1259 posts. That means 131 more seats could be added. Revised recruitment notice may be published on the official website soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.

In Rajasthan VDO recruitment, earlier 3896 posts were to be filled, in which 1500 vacancies have been added. The total number of vacancies has come down to 5396 after the revised recruitment of VDO. The Board has issued a notice stating that there will be 4557 posts for Scheduled Area and 839 posts for Village Development Officer i.e. VDO. Rajasthan Village Development Officer Main Examination will be held in May 2022.

