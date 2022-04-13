Government Jobs 2022: Vacancies for 185 posts including Junior Accountant Clerk, find out who can apply here
Any correction in the application can be made till 21st April. The provisional date for the exam is 12 May 2022. 185 posts will be filled from this recruitment. If you want to apply for this post, don’t forget to read the details given below carefully.
Vacancy details
Assistant Electrical Engineer: 10 posts
Assistant Executive Engineer: 8 posts
Assistant Engineer: 2 posts
Accounting Officer: 10 posts
Revenue Officer: 2 posts
Assistant IT Manager: 27 posts
Junior Electrical Engineer: 42 posts
Junior Engineer: 16 posts
Legal Supervisor: 6 posts
Assistant: 5 posts
Correspondence Clerk: 14 posts
Store Assistant: 15 posts
Junior Accounts Clerk: 28 posts
Eligibility
Different qualifications have been prescribed for different posts. Graduates can apply for many positions. For more information on eligibility, please read the official notification by clicking on the link below.
That would be the choice
Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in CBT. The minimum qualifying marks for the examination will be 40 per cent for general, 36.5 per cent for BC, 34 per cent for EBC and 32 per cent for SC / ST / Women / PHP (disabled) candidates.
Application fee
The application fee is Rs.1000 / – for general, BC and EBC candidates and Rs.250 / – for Bihar and SC / ST / women and disabled candidates. The application fee can only be paid online.
Apply like this
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website bsphcl.co.in.
