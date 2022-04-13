Government Jobs 2022: Vacancies for 185 posts including Junior Accountant Clerk, find out who can apply here

There is a golden opportunity for people looking for government jobs in Bihar (government jobs 2022). Bihar State Power (Holding) Company Limited, BSPHCL has invited applications for Junior Clerk and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of BSPHCL bsphcl.co.in. The last date to apply for these posts is April 18.Any correction in the application can be made till 21st April. The provisional date for the exam is 12 May 2022. 185 posts will be filled from this recruitment. If you want to apply for this post, don’t forget to read the details given below carefully.

Vacancy details



Assistant Electrical Engineer: 10 posts

Assistant Executive Engineer: 8 posts

Assistant Engineer: 2 posts

Accounting Officer: 10 posts

Revenue Officer: 2 posts

Assistant IT Manager: 27 posts

Junior Electrical Engineer: 42 posts

Junior Engineer: 16 posts

Legal Supervisor: 6 posts

Assistant: 5 posts

Correspondence Clerk: 14 posts

Store Assistant: 15 posts

Junior Accounts Clerk: 28 posts

Eligibility

Different qualifications have been prescribed for different posts. Graduates can apply for many positions. For more information on eligibility, please read the official notification by clicking on the link below.

That would be the choice

Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in CBT. The minimum qualifying marks for the examination will be 40 per cent for general, 36.5 per cent for BC, 34 per cent for EBC and 32 per cent for SC / ST / Women / PHP (disabled) candidates.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs.1000 / – for general, BC and EBC candidates and Rs.250 / – for Bihar and SC / ST / women and disabled candidates. The application fee can only be paid online.

Apply like this

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website bsphcl.co.in.