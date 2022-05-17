Government Jobs 2022: Vacancies for 65 posts in Western Command HQ, Best Job Opportunity for 10th Pass – sarkari naukri 2022 hq wc recruitment 2022 Check details for 65 posts here

For these trying for authorities jobs, the Western Command headquarters has introduced vacancies for quite a few positions. Western Command Headquarters has issued notification for 65 Group C posts. Functions for this recruitment could be made inside 45 days from the date of publication of the commercial in the employment newspaper. For that, you may see the Might 14 employment newspaper. If you wish to apply for these positions, it’s best to learn the knowledge given beneath fastidiously.Group C will embody Barbers, Watchmen, Cooks, Statistical Assistants, Washers and Tradesmen and Cleaners. The recruitment will likely be for a complete of 65 posts.

Eligibility

Candidate ought to have handed 10th to use.

Age restrict

Candidates ought to be between 18 to 25 years of age to use for this recruitment.

Software payment

The appliance payment for candidates is Rs. A postal order of 100 needs to be despatched. Postal orders ought to be addressed to “The Commandant, MH Jalandhar Cantt”. Candidates should ship two passport measurement images in the applying envelope together with postal order.

That will be the selection

Candidates will likely be chosen by written check. The examination will likely be carried out in two languages, Hindi and English.

Apply like this

To use for this recruitment, candidates should submit an offline utility in the prescribed format. Together with the applying, the candidates should ship the attested copies of the required paperwork to the deal with of Commandant, Army Hospital Jalandhar Cantt, PIN No. 144055.