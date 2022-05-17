Government Jobs 2022: Vacancies for 65 posts in Western Command HQ, Best Job Opportunity for 10th Pass – sarkari naukri 2022 hq wc recruitment 2022 Check details for 65 posts here
Emptiness details
Group C will embody Barbers, Watchmen, Cooks, Statistical Assistants, Washers and Tradesmen and Cleaners. The recruitment will likely be for a complete of 65 posts.
Eligibility
Candidate ought to have handed 10th to use.
Age restrict
Candidates ought to be between 18 to 25 years of age to use for this recruitment.
Software payment
The appliance payment for candidates is Rs. A postal order of 100 needs to be despatched. Postal orders ought to be addressed to “The Commandant, MH Jalandhar Cantt”. Candidates should ship two passport measurement images in the applying envelope together with postal order.
That will be the selection
Candidates will likely be chosen by written check. The examination will likely be carried out in two languages, Hindi and English.
Apply like this
To use for this recruitment, candidates should submit an offline utility in the prescribed format. Together with the applying, the candidates should ship the attested copies of the required paperwork to the deal with of Commandant, Army Hospital Jalandhar Cantt, PIN No. 144055.
#Government #Jobs #Vacancies #posts #Western #Command #Job #Opportunity #10th #Pass #sarkari #naukri #recruitment #Check #details #posts
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.