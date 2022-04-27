Government Jobs 2022: Vacancies in many places including UPSC, SSC and Railways, Apply Soon – sarkari naukri 2022 check upsc ssc Railway Vacancies Deadline

If you are looking for government jobs (government jobs 2022), then you have the opportunity to apply for vacancies in many places including UPSC, Railways, SSC. Applications for most of the vacancies are closing this month. Online applications are being made for all. In that case, if you want to get a government job, apply as soon as possible. Every detail related to recruitment is given below.North Eastern Railway is accepting online applications for recruitment for various posts under sports quota. The registration process started from 11 am on March 26 and will be open till tonight (25.04.2022). To apply, visit ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

UPSC IES ISS Vacancies

The Indian Economic Service (IES) and the Indian Statistics Service Examination (ISS) are conducted by the Central Public Service Commission (UPSC). This year, 53 posts will be filled through this exam. Applications are open for UPSC IES ISS Exam 2022. Applications for recruitment can be submitted till 26th April, 2022.

SSC MTS Vacancies

Multi-Tasking (Non Technical) Staff (MTS) and Constable Examination (SSC MTS, Constable Examination 2022) is conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Online applications are being invited for these posts. The deadline to apply is April 30, 2022.

Vacancies in BARC

The Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) has invited applications for trainees and other posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of BARC Nuclear Recycle Board at nrbapply.formflix.com. Candidates should take special care that the last date to apply is 30th April 2022.

