Government Jobs: BSF Recruitment, How to Apply for SI, JE and Inspector Posts

6 hours ago
There are many positions in BSF for people looking for government jobs. The Directorate General of Border Security Force, BSF has invited applications for Group B posts. 90 posts of SI, JE and Inspector are to be filled. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online. To apply, candidates can apply by visiting the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in. The last date to apply is June 8. If you want to apply for these positions, you should read the information given below carefully.

Vacancy details

Inspector (Architect): 1 post
Sub-Inspector (Work): 57 posts
Junior Engineer / Sub-Inspector (Electrical): 32 posts

Eligibility
Different qualifications have been prescribed for different posts. Engineers can apply for many positions. For more details on eligibility, check the official notification by clicking on the link below.

That would be the choice
Selection for all positions will include written test, interview and physical standard test.

Application fee
The application fee for general category candidates is Rs.200. The application fee should be paid through Net Banking, Credit / Debit Card of any bank, through the nearest authorized Common Service Center. Women candidates and SC / ST, BSF service personnel and ex-servicemen are exempted from paying examination fee.

BSF Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: First of all go to the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the Apply Here tab on the website.
Step 3: Now fill in and submit all the requested information.
Step 4: Pay the application fee.
Step 5: Now print the application after completing all the procedures.

