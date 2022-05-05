Government Jobs: BSF Recruitment, How to Apply for SI, JE and Inspector Posts
Vacancy details
Inspector (Architect): 1 post
Sub-Inspector (Work): 57 posts
Junior Engineer / Sub-Inspector (Electrical): 32 posts
Eligibility
Different qualifications have been prescribed for different posts. Engineers can apply for many positions. For more details on eligibility, check the official notification by clicking on the link below.
That would be the choice
Selection for all positions will include written test, interview and physical standard test.
Application fee
The application fee for general category candidates is Rs.200. The application fee should be paid through Net Banking, Credit / Debit Card of any bank, through the nearest authorized Common Service Center. Women candidates and SC / ST, BSF service personnel and ex-servicemen are exempted from paying examination fee.
BSF Recruitment 2022: How to apply
Step 1: First of all go to the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the Apply Here tab on the website.
Step 3: Now fill in and submit all the requested information.
Step 4: Pay the application fee.
Step 5: Now print the application after completing all the procedures.
UPSC Interview Questions: UPSC Interviews ask such confusing questions
#Government #Jobs #BSF #Recruitment #Apply #Inspector #Posts
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.