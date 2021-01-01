Government Jobs: Government Jobs 2021: Get Government Jobs in Rajasthan, RPSC SO Vacancies, See Details – rpsc Recruitment 2021 for Statistics Officer Post, Check Government Job Details

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for the post of Statistics Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts from the prescribed format from 03 September 2021. Candidates should note that the last date for submission of online application is 02 October 2021.This is a great opportunity to get government jobs in Rajasthan. If you are preparing for government jobs and fulfill all the qualifications and qualifications for this recruitment (RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2021) then the job is guaranteed. Important information and direct link of RPSC Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (RPSC SO Vacancy 2021 Details)

A total of 43 vacancies for the post of Statistical Officer will be filled through this recruitment drive (RPSC Jobs). These include General Posts, OBC – 06 Posts, MBC – 02 Posts, EWS – 04 Posts, SC – 05 Posts and 09 Posts for ST category candidates.

Educational Qualification

At least second class post graduate degree in Economics or Statistics or Mathematics Statistics or Commerce Statistics Paper or MSc in Statistics (Agriculture). Also, certificate obtained from Vardhman Mahavir Open University, Kota (RS-CIT course conducted by Rajasthan Gyan Nigam Limited) or any other certificate declared equivalent to the above certificate from the Department of Information, Technology and Transport, Government of Rajasthan. See the notification for more information.

Pay scale

Eligible candidates will be appointed on pay scale under Pay Matrix Level-12 (Grade Salary-4800 / -).

Age range

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and at most 40 years old on 01 January 2022. However, candidates in the reserved category will get concessions in the upper age limit as per government norms. Please read the instructions below carefully for more details.

Selection process

Applicants for Rajasthan RPSC SO Recruitment 2021 will have to appear in offline or online written test and interview round. Out of the total 100 marks, 40 marks will be added for preliminary examination, 40 marks for interview and 20 marks for academic. The date and venue of the recruitment test will be announced soon on the official website. Applicants are therefore advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.

RPSC SO Recruitment 2021 Notification

