Government Jobs: Government Jobs 2021: There are a total of 2725 posts for government jobs, apply from 10th pass to graduate

Health Department Recruitment 2021: In the Health Department of Maharashtra Public Health Department, Bumper Recruitment 2021 has been drawn for various Group C posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Department of Health arogya.maharashtra.gov.in.



A total of 2725 vacancies will be filled in different posts in this recruitment drive. This includes a number of Group C positions including House Keeper Dresser, Store Guard, Laboratory Scientific Officer, Laboratory Assistant, X-Ray Technician. Online applications have started from 06th August, candidates can apply till 20th August. The important information and notification of Health Recruitment 2021 is given below.

Vacancy Details (Health Department Vacancies 2021 Details)

X-Ray Technician-140 Post, Lab Scientist Officer-129 Post, Pharmaceutical Officer-185, Staff Nurse-1327, Lab Assistant-36 Post, Housekeeper-Dresser-08, Store Guard-12 Post, Blood Bank Technician-40 Post, Dietitian – 13 posts, ECG Technician – 11 posts, Dentistry – 20 posts, Dialysis Technician – 03 posts, Telephone Operator – 17 posts, Driver – 55 posts, Tailor – 11 posts, Plumber – 10 posts, Carpenter – 12 posts, Ophthalmology Expert – 142 posts, Warden or Housekeeper – 06 posts, Archivist – 12 posts, Junior Clerk – 116 posts, Electrician – 31 posts, Senior Technical Assistant – 02 posts, Skilled Craftsman – 41 posts, Librarian – 03 posts and shorthand writers and others – 23 posts. Total number of vacancies – 2725 posts

Who can apply?

From 10th (10th pass government jobs), 12th pass ITI, diploma holders and graduates can apply for this recruitment (government job). Carefully read the instructions for post-wise educational qualifications, age limits and required information.

Selection process

To apply for various posts in the health department, candidates have to qualify in written test, skill test, interview and medical test.

How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can fill online application between 06 to 20 August. To apply, someone can visit http://arogya.maharashtra.gov.in, http://nrhm.maharashtra.gov.in ,. Or visit www.arogyabharti2021.in.

Health Department Recruitment 2021 Notice

Detailed notification of recruitment

Official website

