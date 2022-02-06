Government Jobs: Government Jobs 2022: Bumper Government Jobs for 10th, 12th Pass, Total 3847 Vacancies, Rs. 81000 Salary – esic Recruitment 2022 Online Application To Fill 3847 Vacancies, Salary Rs.

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has issued bumper recruitment for candidates preparing for government jobs. Where 10th, 12th pass can also participate in this recruitment process. More than 3800 posts of Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer (Steno) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) will be filled through ESIC recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting ESIC’s official website esic.nic.in.According to the notification issued on the official website of the Employees State Insurance Corporation, there will be vacancies for UDC, Stenographer and MTS in several states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Goa. Eligible candidates can apply online till February 15, 2022. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Computer Skills Test. Exam date and admission will be announced on the website soon.

ESIC Vacancies 2022 Details: See vacancy details here

Upper Division Clerk (UDC) – 1726 posts

Stenographer – 163 posts

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) – 193 posts

Total number of vacancies – 3847 posts



Educational Qualification

Upper Division Clerk (UDC): Must have a degree or equivalent examination from a recognized university. In addition, one should have a good knowledge of computer including office suite and use of database.

Stenographer (Steno): Passed 12th or equivalent examination from a recognized board or university

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) – Candidates who have passed 10th from the accredited board can apply.

Age limit for ESIC Recruitment 2022

Eligible candidates for the post of UDC and Steno should have a minimum age of 18 years and a maximum of 25 years on 15 February 2022. So the maximum age limit for MTS is only 25 years. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

The salary will be as per 7th pay commission (7th CPC)

UDC and Steno – (Salary Level – 4) Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100

MTS – (Pay Level-1) Rs. 18,000-56,900

