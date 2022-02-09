Government Jobs: Government Jobs 2022: Hundreds of Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Junior Engineer Posts, Salary up to 1.12 Lakh – jssc je Recruitment 2022 Electrical, Civil and Mechanical Junior Engineer Posts, Salary up to 1.12 Lakh

Education

JSSC JE Recruitment 2022: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has issued JSSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022 notification. As per Jharkhand Diploma Level Competitive Competitive Recruitment 2022 Notification No. 06/2021, this recruitment drive will recruit Electrical Engineers, Mechanical Engineers and Civil Engineers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of JSSC, jssc.nic.in.

This is a great opportunity for candidates looking for government jobs in the field of engineering (government jobs). Online application has started from 7th February. Candidates who want to participate in this recruitment process can apply online till March 08. Important details of government recruitment such as vacancy details, educational qualifications, age limit, salary etc. can be seen below. Also, a direct link to the notification is given below for more details.

JSSC JE Vacancies 2022 Details: See vacancy details here
Junior Electrical Engineer – 46 posts
Junior Civil Engineer – 188 posts
Junior Mechanical Engineer – 51 posts
Total number of vacancies – 285 posts

Educational Qualification
Junior Electrical Engineer – Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized institute.
Junior Engineer Civil – Diploma in Civil Engineering.
Junior Engineer Mechanical – Candidates with Diploma in Mechanical Engineering can apply for this post.

Age range
Eligible candidates age is requested to be minimum 18 years and maximum 35 years on 01st August 2021. However, candidates in the reserved category will be exempted from the higher age limit as per Jharkhand SSC Diploma Level JE Recruitment Rules. Read the instructions carefully for full details.

Application fee
Candidates from General, Backward Classes and Economically Weaker sections will have to pay an application fee of Rs. SC and ST candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. The application fee can also be paid through online mode like debit card, credit card or net banking.

Find out how much you get paid (pay scale)
Eligible candidates for the posts of Civil Engineer, Mechanical Engineer and Electrical Engineer will be paid a salary of Rs. 35400 to Rs. Salary will be paid up to 112400.

