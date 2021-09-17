Government Jobs: HPSC Jobs 2021: Hundreds of vacancies for graduates in Haryana, salary up to Rs 1 lakh, see government job details – hpsc recruitment 2021 for ado and sdao posts, salary up to 1 lakh

HPSC Recruitment 2021:Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has issued notification for recruitment of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) and Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer (SDAO). Candidates who have completed Agriculture Degree and Post Graduate Degree have a great opportunity to get a government job in Haryana. Online applications have started from 16th September 2021.



The recruitment drive will fill more than 500 vacancies in the agriculture department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at hpsc.gov.in from the official website of HPSC. The last date to submit online application is 06 October 2021. For more information and to give direct link below notification, Haryana HPSC Recruitment 2021 is here.

Vacancy Details (HPSC Vacancy 2021 Details)

The Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) has a total of 500 posts. These include 275 posts in general category, Haryana SC – 100 posts, BC – A – 50 posts, BC B – 25 posts and Haryana EWS – 50 posts. The Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department has a total of 26 posts of Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officers (SDAOs) including General – 24 posts, SC – 01 posts and BC B – 01 posts.

Educational Qualification

For ADO post: – B.Sc Honors degree in Agriculture from any recognized University. Apart from this, Hindi or Sanskrit subjects should also be studied till matriculation.

For the post of SDAO: – BSc Honors in Agriculture and MSc in Agriculture second class from a recognized university. Also, Hindi or Sanskrit subject should be up to Matric (10th).

Age range

For this job (Government job) candidates can apply for the post of ADO for at least 17 years to 35 years. The age limit for Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer should be minimum 21 years and maximum 35 years. However, candidates in the reserved category will get concessions in the upper age limit as per government norms.

Pay scale

Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) – Rs. 35400 to 112400 under FPL 6

Sub Divisional Agriculture Officer (SDAO) – Rs. 44900 to 142400 under FPL

