Government Jobs: NHM UP Jobs: NHM UP to fill a total of 2445 vacancies, NHM Recruitment 2021 to fill a total of 2445 vacancies

NHM UP Jobs: NHM UP to fill a total of 2445 vacancies

Highlights NHM UP Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

More than 2000 staff nurses will be recruited.

Applications can be submitted till November 9.

NHM UP Recruitment 2021: This is a great opportunity to get a government job in Uttar Pradesh. National Health Mission (NHM) UP has issued notification for recruitment of Staff Nurse (Government Job for Staff Nurse). More than 2000 staff nurse posts will be recruited here.



Interested candidates can check the notification of NHM UP Recruitment 2021 on the official website of NHH UP upnrhm.gov.in. The recruitment will be on a contractual basis, with online applications starting October 20, 2021. The last date to fill online application is 9th November 2021. The direct link to the notification is given below.

NHM UP Recruitment 2021: Check vacancy details here

A total of 2445 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive (NHM UP Jobs). This includes 189 vacancies for Staff Nurse (SNCU / KMC), 320 vacancies for Staff Nurse-NBSU, 54 vacancies for Staff Nurse-NRC, 36 vacancies for Staff Nurse-SNCU, 500 vacancies for Staff Nurse-MHCP, including Staff Nurse. 1284 vacancies, 34 posts of Staff Nurse UPHC and 18 posts of Staff Nurse UCHC.

UP NHM Recruitment 2021 Salary (Salary Grade)

Staff Nurse- (SNCU / KMC) – Rs.20,500

Staff Nurse – NBSU – Rs

Staff Nurse-NRC- Rs

Staff Nurse-SNCU-20500 Rs

Staff Nurse- MHCP-20500 Rs

Staff Nurse – Rs

Staff Nurse – Rs

NUHM Staff Nurse / UPHC – 19101 Rs

NUHM Staff Nurse / UHCC – Rs

NUHM Staff Nurse / UHCC – Rs

Remember this before applying otherwise …

If at any stage of recruitment, it is found that the candidate does not meet the eligibility criteria and / or submits incorrect / false information / certificate / documents or any physical facts (d) are suppressed, his / her application will be rejected. Detailed notification for educational qualification, age limit, salary etc. will be issued on the official website of UPNRHM.

NHM UP Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website