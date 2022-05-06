Government jobs: Punjab will recruit 26,000 posts, informed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday launched a recruitment drive to fill 26,454 posts in various departments as his government completed 50 days. The Chief Minister rejected the recommendation or scope for bribery, saying that all these posts would be filled on merit basis. “We made a number of big decisions and implemented them in 50 days,” Mann said in a video message.The Chief Minister said, “Today I want to convey this good news to the people of the state. 26,454 job advertisements have been published in newspapers. “Jobs will be given on the basis of degree. There will be no recommendation or bribe. Recruitment will be done in a transparent manner.

The government has advertised for vacancies in 25 departments, including agriculture, excise and taxes, finance, police, revenue and water resources. The Punjab Cabinet on Monday approved recruitment for 26,454 posts. Mann said that more employment opportunities will be created in the public and private sectors in the near future.