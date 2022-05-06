Government jobs: Punjab will recruit 26,000 posts, informed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
The Chief Minister said, “Today I want to convey this good news to the people of the state. 26,454 job advertisements have been published in newspapers. “Jobs will be given on the basis of degree. There will be no recommendation or bribe. Recruitment will be done in a transparent manner.
The government has advertised for vacancies in 25 departments, including agriculture, excise and taxes, finance, police, revenue and water resources. The Punjab Cabinet on Monday approved recruitment for 26,454 posts. Mann said that more employment opportunities will be created in the public and private sectors in the near future.
