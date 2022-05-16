Government Jobs: Recruitment for various posts including Senior Ship Draftsman, Salary will be up to 77,000 – Government Jobs Apply Here for Various Posts
Emptiness particulars
1) Junior Technical Assistant – 4 posts.
2) Senior Ship Draftsman – 6 posts.
3) Junior Technical Assistant (ABAP) – 1 publish.
4) Laboratory Assistant (Mechanical) – 1 publish.
5) Laboratory Assistant (Chemical) – 1 publish.
6. Retailer Keeper – 4 posts
7) Junior Skilled Assistant – 2 posts.
8- Assistant – 7 posts
9) Welder cum Fitter – 206 posts
10- Fitter- 16 posts
11- Shipright Wooden – 3 posts
Age restrict
The age of the candidate mustn’t be greater than 35 years.
Academic Qualification
Candidates with Diploma and Commencement {qualifications} can apply for this recruitment. For extra info on instructional {qualifications}, you’ll be able to go to the official web site.
Salary
Rs. 22500 – Rs. 77000
Utility charge
The appliance charge for common class candidates has been fastened at Rs.400 / – and SC ST candidates will not have to pay any charge.
Direct hyperlink to apply for Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2022
How to apply for Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2022
Step 1- Candidates should first go to the official web site cochinsipyard.in.
Step 2- On the homepage of the web site, go to the Careers part after which click on on the related advert.
Step 3- Register your self every now and then apply for Cochin Shipyard Recruitment.
Step 4- Fill in all the main points, add the paperwork and pay the appliance charge.
Step 5- Your Cochin Shipyard Recruitment Kind will be accomplished.
Step 6- Obtain and print a replica for future reference.
