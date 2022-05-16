Government Jobs: Recruitment for various posts including Senior Ship Draftsman, Salary will be up to 77,000 – Government Jobs Apply Here for Various Posts

Cochin Shipyard Restricted (CSL) has began purposes for Senior Ship Draftsman, Junior Technical Assistant and different posts (Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2022). As per the notification, 261 posts will be stuffed. Eligible and candidates can apply by visiting the official web site of CSL cochinshipyard.in. Candidates can verify the notification for any info associated to the vacancies. Candidates must also notice that the final date to apply is June 6, 2022.1) Junior Technical Assistant – 4 posts.2) Senior Ship Draftsman – 6 posts.3) Junior Technical Assistant (ABAP) – 1 publish.4) Laboratory Assistant (Mechanical) – 1 publish.5) Laboratory Assistant (Chemical) – 1 publish.6. Retailer Keeper – 4 posts7) Junior Skilled Assistant – 2 posts.8- Assistant – 7 posts9) Welder cum Fitter – 206 posts10- Fitter- 16 posts11- Shipright Wooden – 3 posts

Age restrict

The age of the candidate mustn’t be greater than 35 years.

Academic Qualification

Candidates with Diploma and Commencement {qualifications} can apply for this recruitment. For extra info on instructional {qualifications}, you’ll be able to go to the official web site.

Salary

Rs. 22500 – Rs. 77000

Utility charge

The appliance charge for common class candidates has been fastened at Rs.400 / – and SC ST candidates will not have to pay any charge.

Direct hyperlink to apply for Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2022

How to apply for Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2022

Step 1- Candidates should first go to the official web site cochinsipyard.in.

Step 2- On the homepage of the web site, go to the Careers part after which click on on the related advert.

Step 3- Register your self every now and then apply for Cochin Shipyard Recruitment.

Step 4- Fill in all the main points, add the paperwork and pay the appliance charge.

Step 5- Your Cochin Shipyard Recruitment Kind will be accomplished.

Step 6- Obtain and print a replica for future reference.