Government Jobs: RRB, Government Jobs 2021: Vacancies for various posts in Railways, Today is the last date to apply.

Today is the last chance to apply for candidates preparing for government jobs in railways (government jobs 2021). Railway Recruitment Cell is recruiting for various posts. There are 21 vacancies in Central Railway. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on RRC CR’s official website rrccr.com. Eligible applicants will be recruited under sports quota.

Online application for a total of 21 seats of Level 5/4 and 3/2 under Sports quota in Railways was started on 13th December, 2021. Candidates have only one day left to fill up the application. The application link will be removed tomorrow. A direct link to the detailed notification is given below.



Vacancy Details (RRC Central Railway Vacancy 2021 Details)

Level 5/4: 3 posts

Level 3/2: 18 posts

Total Vacancies in Central Railway – 21

This is the qualification

Level 5/4: Candidate must have a minimum bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

Level 3/2: Passed 12th or Matric Plus Course Completed by Board Approved Law Apprentice or Matric Plus ITI Pass Certificate Approved by NCVT or SCVT. The age limit for applying for Central Railway jobs should be minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years on January 1, 2022. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Learn how to get a job in Central Railway

Eligible applicants will be recruited on trial basis. The test will be of 40 marks, in which the candidates who get 25 marks or more will be selected for the next round.

Application fee

All the candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs.500 / – with a provision to refund Rs.400 / – to those who are eligible and appear in the test as per the notification. Application fee for SC / ST / Ex-servicemen / PWD / Women category candidates is Rs. Is 250.

Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website