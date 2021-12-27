Government Jobs: RRB, Government Jobs 2021: Vacancies for various posts in Railways, Today is the last date to apply.
Vacancy Details (RRC Central Railway Vacancy 2021 Details)
Level 5/4: 3 posts
Level 3/2: 18 posts
Total Vacancies in Central Railway – 21
This is the qualification
Level 5/4: Candidate must have a minimum bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university.
Level 3/2: Passed 12th or Matric Plus Course Completed by Board Approved Law Apprentice or Matric Plus ITI Pass Certificate Approved by NCVT or SCVT. The age limit for applying for Central Railway jobs should be minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years on January 1, 2022. Read the instructions carefully for more details.
Learn how to get a job in Central Railway
Eligible applicants will be recruited on trial basis. The test will be of 40 marks, in which the candidates who get 25 marks or more will be selected for the next round.
Application fee
All the candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs.500 / – with a provision to refund Rs.400 / – to those who are eligible and appear in the test as per the notification. Application fee for SC / ST / Ex-servicemen / PWD / Women category candidates is Rs. Is 250.
Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification
Official website
