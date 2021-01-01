Government Jobs: RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Bumper Government Jobs for 12th Pass in Rajasthan, see details – rsmssb Recruitment 2021 for various posts to fill a total of 629 vacancies

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021Notification: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued notification for recruitment of Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer (RSMSSB Recruitment 2021). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from August 18, 2021. Recruitment will be done online only. No offline form will be accepted.



If you are preparing for a government job and want to get a job in Rajasthan, this is the opportunity for you. Apply online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in on the official website of RSMSSB. The deadline to apply is September 16, 2021. Important information of Rajasthan Recruitment 2021 and direct link of notification can be seen below.

Vacancy Details (RSMSSB Vacancy 2021 Details)

A total of 629 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. There are a total of 600 vacancies for firemen and 29 vacancies for assistant fire officers. Candidates can visit the official website for more information about the recruitment process.



Who can apply?

Fireman: Candidates who have passed 12th (Intermediate) examination from State Board or Central Board and have undergone at least 6 months of fire training can apply for this post.

Assistant Fire Officer: Degree with the degree of Assistant Fire Officer in any stream.

Age range

Eligible candidates in the age group of 18 to 40 can apply. However, candidates in the reserved category will get concessions in the upper age limit as per government norms. Which is given in the notification.

How to apply?

Click on the recruitment link on the homepage of RSMSSB’s official website mentioned above. A login page will appear where the SSO ID and password must be created. Click on the ‘Apply Online’ link and fill in all the required details as requested. Finally pay the online application fee. Your form will be submitted as soon as the fee is collected, candidates can take a printout of the receipt for further reference.

