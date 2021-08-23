Government Jobs: Teacher Jobs: Opportunity for Government School Teachers to get job, Total 4619 vacancies on these subjects, see details – Teacher Recruitment 2021 DSE to fill 4619 vacancies in Odisha
Highlights
- Secondary School Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification Issued.
- Announced vacancies for more than 4000 posts.
- Graduate candidates apply.
In fact, Directorate of Secondary Education, Odisha (DSE Odisha) has started online application process for recruitment of teachers for Hindi, Sanskrit and Physical Education subjects. Candidates can visit the official website dseodisha.in to apply online. Applicants are advised to read carefully the important information and instructions given here before applying.
Important dates
Online application starts: 23 August 2021
Last date for submission of application: 14th September till 06 pm
Online Exam: First Week of October 2021
Vacancy Details (DSE Odisha Teacher Vacancy 2021 Details)
Hindi teacher – 2055 posts
Sanskrit teacher – 1304 posts
Physical Education Teacher – 1260 posts
Total number of vacancies – 4619 posts
Who can apply? (Educational Qualification)
Classical teacher (Sanskrit): Must have passed with minimum 50% (45% for SC / ST / PWD / SEBC candidates) with Sanskrit from a recognized University. In addition, the syllabus prescribed by NCTE for Sanskrit teachers should be Shikshan Shastri (Sanskrit).
Hindi teacher: Degree degree in Hindi with minimum 50% marks from a recognized University (45% for SC / ST / PWD / SEBC candidates).
Physical Education Teacher: Applicants should have passed 12th or equivalent examination at least 50% (45% for SC / ST / PH / SEBC candidates) from a recognized board and CP.Ed from a recognized board / university. Or BPEd. Or MPEd. Read the instructions carefully for more details.
Age range
Applicants for the job of teacher should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 32 years of age on 1st January 2021 (Shikshak Bharati 2021).
Application fee
All candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs.600. In case of SC, ST and PWD category candidates, the application fee is Rs.400.
Selection process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in Computer Based Competitive Examination. Candidate must have at least 25% marks in Paper I (20% in case of SC / ST / PWD category candidates) and 35% marks in Paper II (30% in case of SC / ST / PWD category candidates). Do
Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification
Online application link
Official website
