Government Jobs: Teacher Jobs: Opportunity for Government School Teachers to get job, Total 4619 vacancies on these subjects, see details – Teacher Recruitment 2021 DSE to fill 4619 vacancies in Odisha

Highlights Secondary School Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification Issued.

Announced vacancies for more than 4000 posts.

Graduate candidates apply.

Teacher Jobs 2021: There is good news for young people waiting for teacher recruitment. More than 4000 posts of teachers have been created for various subjects. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for government jobs online till September 14, 2021. Online applications have started.



In fact, Directorate of Secondary Education, Odisha (DSE Odisha) has started online application process for recruitment of teachers for Hindi, Sanskrit and Physical Education subjects. Candidates can visit the official website dseodisha.in to apply online. Applicants are advised to read carefully the important information and instructions given here before applying.

Important dates

Online application starts: 23 August 2021

Last date for submission of application: 14th September till 06 pm

Online Exam: First Week of October 2021

Vacancy Details (DSE Odisha Teacher Vacancy 2021 Details)

Hindi teacher – 2055 posts

Sanskrit teacher – 1304 posts

Physical Education Teacher – 1260 posts

Total number of vacancies – 4619 posts

Who can apply? (Educational Qualification)

Classical teacher (Sanskrit): Must have passed with minimum 50% (45% for SC / ST / PWD / SEBC candidates) with Sanskrit from a recognized University. In addition, the syllabus prescribed by NCTE for Sanskrit teachers should be Shikshan Shastri (Sanskrit).

Hindi teacher: Degree degree in Hindi with minimum 50% marks from a recognized University (45% for SC / ST / PWD / SEBC candidates).

Physical Education Teacher: Applicants should have passed 12th or equivalent examination at least 50% (45% for SC / ST / PH / SEBC candidates) from a recognized board and CP.Ed from a recognized board / university. Or BPEd. Or MPEd. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Age range

Applicants for the job of teacher should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 32 years of age on 1st January 2021 (Shikshak Bharati 2021).

Application fee

All candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs.600. In case of SC, ST and PWD category candidates, the application fee is Rs.400.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in Computer Based Competitive Examination. Candidate must have at least 25% marks in Paper I (20% in case of SC / ST / PWD category candidates) and 35% marks in Paper II (30% in case of SC / ST / PWD category candidates). Do

