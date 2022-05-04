Government Jobs: These jobs will be terminated soon, find out what’s the matter .. – Find out the reasons behind these posts.

There is bad news for job seekers in Indian Railways. Now the Railways has abolished the posts of Assistant Cook, Gardner, Office, Sailor, Typist and Painter, which means that they will not be recruited in future. It is learned that due to outsourcing, it was decided to stop recruitment for these posts. The posts in which the posts have been removed will be outsourced. The recruitment of these posts has been canceled due to technical developments, Railways said. Now there is no work left for these posts. This decision has been taken in view of the rising cost of railways.

Let me tell you, there are 14,329 vacancies out of a total of 60,000 employees in various categories of Railways, yet these posts will be filled through outsourcing. The Chairman of the Railway Board has written to all the Divisional General Managers in this regard for the expenditure on human resources. According to the letter, 67 per cent of the expenditure on railways is being spent on manpower. This is why Indian Railways has decided to cancel the recruitment for all these posts and at the same time has asked them to report the work of the workplaces and prepare an outsourcing proposal and send it to the Board. It is said that cost-cutting measures should be planned.

Railways has decided to shift the existing employees to other departments. According to the Chairman of the Railway Board, the necessary work on these vacancies should be outsourced. In this connection, the process of surrendering several posts has also been started by the North Eastern Railway Administration. The process of surrendering 434 posts of Assistant Loco Pilot in Lucknow, Varanasi and Ijatnagar divisions, 120 posts of cleaning staff in the health department, 100 posts of TGT and PGT in railway schools and 50 posts in mechanical factories has been completed. . His report has also been sent to the Railway Board.