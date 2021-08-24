Government Jobs: UKSSSC Jobs 2021: Over 800 Vacancies for Forest Ranger, View Government Job Details – UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 For Forest Guard Group C894 Posts, Check Details

Highlights UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Opportunity to get a government job to pass 12th.

You can apply online till 07 October 2021.

UKSSSC Forester Recruitment 2021, Government Job 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has issued notification of recruitment for the post of Forest Ranger 2021 (UKSSSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2021). More than 800 vacancies will be filled here. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 24th August.



Government job (12th pass government job) is a great opportunity for 12th pass (intermediate) candidates. A total of 894 posts of Forest Guards will be filled through this recruitment drive (UKSSSC Jobs). To apply online, one can visit the official website of the Commission, sssc.uk.gov.in.

Important Dates of UKSSSC Recruitment 2021

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 Notification Issued: 19 August 2021

Starting application online: 24 August 2021

Last date to apply: 07 October 2021

Last date for submission of examination fee: 09 October 2021

Date of UKSSSC Forester Recruitment Examination: In December 2021

Who can apply?

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have passed 12th Intermediate Examination from Uttarakhand Board or any recognized board in India.

Age Limit: Eligible applicants should be minimum 18 years and maximum 28 years on 01 July 2021. However, additional age exemption will also apply as per the recruitment rules. Read the instructions for more details.

Physical measurement

Height – Male: 163 cm, Female: 150 cm

Running – Men: 25 km in 4 hours, Women: 14 km in 4 hours.

Chest – 5 cm extension.

Also read:Constable Jobs: There are hundreds of constable posts for men and women who have passed Class XII, see details

Written test

Applicants with physical criteria will also have to appear for the written test, which will be an objective type test with multiple choice questions of 100 marks. The exam will have 02 hours, in which questions will be asked from General Hindi, General Knowledge, General Studies.

Also read: AIIMS Jobs 2021: 168 posts for professors, salary up to Rs 2 lakh under 7th CPC

Application fee

The application fee for general, OBC and EWS category candidates will be Rs 300 while the application fee for SC and ST will be Rs 150. Pay examination fee only by debit card, credit card or net banking.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website

