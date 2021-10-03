Government Jobs Updates: Government Jobs Updates: Government Jobs Updates

At present, there are about nine and a half lakh vacancies in the Central Service.

Posts will be created in government jobs as required

Trying to fill it by creating new posts according to the work

The utility and needs of all these posts will be assessed before filling millions of vacancies in the Central Government. The process for this has already begun. According to officials, by canceling some of the existing posts, new posts can be created according to the work and then they can be filled. The government feels that reviewing the posts will create more government opportunities.

It is learned that last year the government, while making major reforms in examinations, announced the implementation of one nation, one examination system, under which only one agency would conduct all examinations. The positions will be reviewed before this agency comes into force. According to the government’s proposal, the examinations of Railways, Banks and SSC will be related to this agency and then all other examination conducting agencies will also come under its purview.

We will tell you that at present more than twenty agencies in the country are conducting examinations to fill government posts. According to the government, 2 crore 50 lakh candidates will now have to fill up the same form for about 1 lakh 25 thousand government posts.

Total visits between 2016-17 to 2020-21:

Total posts in Central Government- 4004941

Vacancies – 3132698

Vacancies – 872243

UPSC- 25,267

SSC- 2,14,601

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) – 204945 Recruitment.

(All statistics as of March 1, 2020)