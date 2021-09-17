Government Jobs: UPPSC Jobs 2021: Get Government Jobs in UP, Recruitment for over 1300 posts, Get this salary

Highlights UPPSC Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Recruitment for more than 1300 posts.

UP Technical Education Service Examination 2021 will be held on this day

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued notification for UP Technical Education Education Service Examination 2021. The Commission has invited applications for filling up a total of 1370 vacancies through this examination (UP Technical Education Teaching Service Examination 2021). Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of UPPSC- uppsc.up.nic.in.



As per the notification issued by UPPSC, online applications for UP Technical Education Service Examination 2021 have started from 15th September. Eligible candidates can apply online for UPPSC Recruitment 2021 on or before 12th October 2021. A direct link to the application related information and notification can be seen below.

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Online Application Registration Date: September 15, 2021

Last date for online application registration: 12 October 2021

Deadline for payment of fees: October 12, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 15 October 2021

Exam Date: December 12, 2021

Check the vacancy details here (UPPSC Vacancy 2021 Details)

Principal – 13 posts

Lecturer (in Engineering and Technical Branches) – 936 posts

Lecturer (Engineering) – 318

Workshop Superintendent – 16 posts

Librarian – 87 posts

Who can apply?

Principal – Ph.D. with 16 years of experience. In addition, degree and postgraduate degree should be passed with first class.

Lecturer (in Engineering and Technical Branches) – BE or B Tech Engineering degree in the relevant subject from any recognized University.

Lecturer (Engineering) – Must have a post graduate degree in a related subject from a recognized university and be eligible for UGC NET.

Workshop Superintendent – Degree or postgraduate degree with first class in Mechanical Engineering.

Librarian – Degree in Librarian Science for this post with first class marks and passing the national level examination. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

How to get a job?

As per the notification issued by the Commission (UPPSC), the eligible applicants will be given the job on the basis of the total marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination and interview. The date of examination and center candidates will be informed through their e-admission as decided by the Commission.

Pay scale

Principal – Admission Salary – Rs. 1,31,400 under Level 13A1

Lecturer (Engineering and Technical Branch) – Admission Salary Level 9A – Level-10 Rs. 56100 and Rs. 57700

Lecturer (Non-Engineering) – Entry Pay Level 9A – Rs.56100 and Level 10 Rs.57700

Workshop Superintendent – Entry Pay Level 9A – Rs.56100 and Level-10 Rs.57700

Librarian – Admission Salary Level 9A – Rs.56100

Application fee

Generally, OBC has to pay an application fee of Rs 225, SC or ST Rs 105 and PWD candidates Rs 25. Pay fees by debit card, credit card, net banking or pay offline fee by e-challan.

