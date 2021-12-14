Government Jobs: UPSSSC Jobs 2021: UP has more than 9000 seats for 12th pass, this is the salary you can get, see details

UPSSSC Health Staff Recruitment 2021: Bumper Government Recruitment (Government Jobs in UP) Notification was issued in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications for the posts of Health Staff. More than 9000 vacancies will be filled here. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in.



Online applications for UPSAC Health Worker Recruitment 2021 have started from 15th December 2021. Eligible candidates can apply till 05 January 2022. The last date to amend the application is January 12, 2022. You can see the direct link of UPSSSC Recruitment 2021 notification below.

Vacancy Details (UPSSSC Vacancy 2021 Details)

A total of 9212 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive (UPSSSC Health Worker Recruitment 2021). Of these, 4865 seats are reserved for general category, 921 seats for EWS, 1660 seats for OBC, 1346 seats for SC and 420 seats for ST candidates.

Who can apply?

This recruitment is for female candidates only. Candidates who have passed 12th (Intermediate) examination from any recognized board or institution can apply. Must also have passed the Primary Eligibility Test (PET).

UPSSSC Health Staff Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Eligible candidates should be minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years on 01 July 2021. However, women candidates for reserved work will be given concessions in higher age as per government norms. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Find out how much you will earn

According to Pay Matrix Level-3, candidates who get a job as a Health Worker (Women) at the Director General Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow will be paid a salary ranging from Rs.21700 to Rs.69100.

