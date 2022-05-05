Government Jobs: Vacancies for various posts in NTPC, Salary Rs. Will be up to 1 lakh – sarkari naukri ntpc recruitment 2022 for executive posts check details
Vacancy details
Executive (Solar PV): 5 posts
Executive (Data Analyst): 1 post
Executive (LA / R&R): 9 posts
Eligibility
Those with BE / B.Tech can apply for these posts. For more information on eligibility, please check the official notification by clicking on the link below.
There will be a salary
Salary for Executive (Solar-PV) and (Data Analyst) posts will be Rs.1,00,000 and for Executive (LA / R & R) posts will be Rs.90,000.
Application fee
Application fee for General / EWS / OBC category candidates is Rs.300 / -. SC / ST / PWBD / XSM category candidates and women candidates are exempted from paying the fee. Pay the application fee online or offline. Charges once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.
Apply like this
Interested and eligible candidates should visit careers.ntpc.co.in to apply.
After that, click on the Click Here to Apply link in the current opening of the website.
Now once again click on the link Click Here to Apply.
Now you have to choose the position for which you want to apply.
The application has to be filled by submitting the requested information.
Now you have to pay the application fee.
All you have to do is print the application after completing all the procedures.
