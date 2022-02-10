Jobs

Government makes three-point seat belts mandatory for all front-facing passengers in the car

19 seconds ago
Government makes three-point seat belts mandatory for all front-facing passengers in the car Mandatory to give seat belt, announcement of Union Minister
Government makes three-point seat belts mandatory for all front-facing passengers in the car Mandatory to give seat belt, announcement of Union Minister

Government makes three-point seat belts mandatory for all front-facing passengers in the car Mandatory to give seat belt, announcement of Union Minister

Government makes three-point seat belts mandatory for all front-facing passengers in the car Mandatory to give seat belt, announcement of Union Minister

At present, such seat belts are available on only the front seats and two rear seats in the vehicles of most of the car makers in the country.

A special type of seat belt will now be required for all seats in cars. In fact, the central government has made it mandatory for vehicle makers to provide ‘three-point’ seat belts for all passengers sitting in the car. Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced this in a press conference on Thursday (February 10, 2022).

He said that this arrangement would also be applicable for the middle passenger in the back seat of the car. Car companies will also have to provide three-point seat belts for the middle passenger.

Gadkari said, “I have signed the file containing this provision only yesterday (February 9, 2022). Under this, it has been made mandatory for car makers to provide three-point seat belts for all passengers sitting in the vehicle.

The implementation of this provision means that all passengers sitting in a car will now be required to provide three-point seat belts. At present, three-point seat belts are provided for both the front seats of the car and only two people in the rear row. At the same time, only two-point seat belts are available for the middle seat in the back row.

Keeping in view the safety of the passengers, it has been decided to increase the number of seat belts. Nitin Gadkari said that about 1.5 lakh people die every year in about five lakh accidents across the country.

BMW launches M4 Competition Coupe: At the same time, BMW Group India, which makes luxury vehicles, introduced the new car M4 Competition Coupe. Its showroom price in the national capital Delhi is Rs 1.43 crore. According to the company, this high-performance sports car will be available in full CBU form from February 10, 2022. The car is powered by a three-litre petrol engine that can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds at 510 horsepower.


