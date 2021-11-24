Government of Haryana: Good news: Haryana government will provide free tablets to these students, will spend Rs.

Highlights Big announcement from Haryana government.

The government will provide free tablets to 11th and 12th class students.

This step has been taken to promote online study.

The Haryana government has made a big announcement for 11th and 12th class students. The state government will provide free study tablets to 11th and 12th class students. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made the announcement on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. The Chief Minister said that the government has decided to procure 5 lakh tablets, which will be distributed to 11th and 12th standard students in the forthcoming academic session. He said the total cost of the tablet would be Rs 560 crore.



15,000 tubewell connections

According to CM Manohar Lal Khattar, the state government is in the process of giving tablets to students from other classes. The main objective of tablet distribution is to promote online education in Haryana. Several other projects were discussed at a press conference on Tuesday. This includes a total of 15,000 coupon line connections and projects to supply electrical equipment worth Rs 350 crore.

Report corruption in jobs and education

In a high-level meeting, the chief minister said that if anyone has any information about corruption in jobs or education, they should immediately report it to the state vigilance bureau.

A high level meeting was held in the presence of these ministers

A number of decisions have been taken in the high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The meeting was attended by Education Minister Kanwar Pal, Transport Minister Mulchand Sharma, Energy Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala and Agriculture Minister JP Dalal.

Students from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will also get these facilities

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh and Delhi governments had talked about providing various facilities to school children. The UP government has recently decided to provide stipend to 1.5 million students, which is expected to reach the students by November 30. Students who have applied by October 28 will be paid in the first phase. According to a report, the social welfare department has so far approved applications of more than 1.5 million students. At the same time, the Delhi government will provide free coaching to 15,000 students from underprivileged and economically weaker sections. The state government has also held talks with 46 private coaching centers.

