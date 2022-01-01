Government of India may collect fine of 1000 crore rupees from China’s Xiaomi, Oppo, know why

On December 21, 2021, a raid was put on both these companies and the people associated with these two companies by the Income Tax Department. There was a violation of rules regarding transactions under the Income Tax Act. Due to which there is a possibility that the companies can be fined by the department.

China’s smartphone maker companies Xiaomi, Oppo can be fined one thousand crores from the Indian government. On December 21, 2021, a raid was put on both these companies and the people associated with these two companies by the Income Tax Department. There was a violation of rules regarding transactions under the Income Tax Act. Due to which there is a possibility that the companies can be fined by the department.

This search of IT next week found shortfall of taxable profit of more than Rs 1,400 crore. It said that the companies have complied with the rules under the Income Tax Act. Under which penal action can be taken against them under the Income Tax Act. During this, companies can be fined 1000 crores or even more fine under 1961. Although the statement did not name the two firms, sources confirmed to NDTV the searches at the premises of Xiaomi and Oppo.

The Income Tax Department has stated that foreign funds have been introduced in the books of the Indian company but the sources from which such funds have been received are of dubious nature. The probe agency said that the alleged lender is also non-existent, only the quantum of borrowing is around Rs 5,000 crore, on which interest expense is also claimed. The agency, without naming the company, said the services of an Indian firm were used but could have to pay Rs 300 crore on TDS (tax deducted at source) violations.

Read also: Which part of the body does Omicron affect, what are the symptoms and how to avoid it if attacked – AIIMS Chief Guleria told

Let us tell you that in August, the Chinese government-controlled telecom vendor ZTE was searched. Searches were conducted at five premises, including the corporate office of ZTE and the residence of the foreign director. Similarly, the firms of Xiaomi, Oppo have also been searched.