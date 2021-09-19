Trending

Government of Nagaland: Nagaland News: Political parties of Nagaland form United Democratic Front to run without opposition

In Nagaland, all parties and opponents of the ruling party have decided to run the government together, dubbed the United Democratic Alliance (UDA). Thus the government will run without opposition in the state.

