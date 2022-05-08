Government prepares to open vehicle scraping center within 150 km radius of cities know what will be benefits

Important steps are being taken by the Central Government regarding the vehicle scrapping policy. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the government’s plan is to provide at least one automobile scrapping facility within 150 km. While the target has been set to make the entire South Asian region a vehicle scrapping hub in the country.

He said that the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy is a significant initiative in the Indian transport and sustainability sector, and will seek to eliminate old and defective vehicles and increase the number of new low-polluting vehicles. Due to this, people will also get relief from the increasing pollution. The Minister of Road Transport and Highways said that the scrapping policy has been designed in such a way that all investors will be allowed to come and set up scrapping centres.

Apart from the scrapping center, there is a plan to open this center as well.

The Union Minister said that the Center plans to develop a number of official collection centers of vehicle scrapping centers in a city, while developing a large number of vehicle scraping centres, which have the authority to de-register the vehicle and issue certificate of deposit. will have the right.

Will give employment to 5 crore people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy in August last year. He had said that this policy will work to eliminate unused vehicles and polluting vehicles in order. Along with this, the economy will also get a boost. With this it will give employment to 4 crore people and it will be 5 crore by 2025.

Potential to become a hub of the South Asian region

At the same time, in a statement on Friday, the Union Minister had said that India has the potential to become a vehicle scrapping hub of the entire South Asian region. For this reason, India can import a large number of old vehicles from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka for scrap. This can give a new impetus to the economy.

game changer for the economy

The technology used for scrapping will be a game changer for the scrapping and recycling economy. Along with this, raw material will also be produced and it will also help in the manufacture of new vehicles.

Up to 25% off on road tax

Under the new policy, which is effective from April 1, 2022, the Center has said that states and union territories will provide up to 25 per cent tax exemption on road tax for vehicles purchased after scrapping old vehicles.