Government Result 2021: HSSC Constable Jobs: Answer key of Haryana Police Commando Wing for Constable Recruitment has been released, here is the download link – hssc has given Haryana Police Commando Wing Recruitment 2021 Answer Key, direct link here

Government Result 2021: HSSC Constable Jobs: Answer key of Haryana Police Commando Wing for Constable Recruitment has been released

Highlights Haryana Police Commando Wing Recruitment Continues

Objections can be lodged from November 18.

More than 500 constables will be recruited for the post.

2021 of HSSC Police Constable North: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer key of Haryana Police Commando Recruitment Examination 2021. Candidates appearing for the written examination of Constable (Male) Commando Wing can download the answer key from the official website of HSSC, hssc.gov.in. The written exam was held on 14th November 2021.



Currently, the Commission has issued a provisional answer key. Candidates can file objections from 18th to 20th November till 5.00 pm, on the basis of which results will be declared. Candidates will have to submit proof along with prescribed application fee to object to each question. With this recruitment (HSSC Police Constable Jobs) a total of 520 vacancies will be filled for the posts of Male Constable in Haryana Police Command Wing.

As per the instructions issued, candidates will have to visit the official website hssc.gov.in and click on ‘Objection Invitation (Advertisement No. 02/2021 Male Constable (Commando Wing)) for the answer key (Exam Date 14.11). 2021 (evening session) ‘link.

Haryana Police Constable (Commando Wing) North Key 2021 Direct Link

Learn how to download the answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click the Public Notifications tab. Click the Public Information tab

Step 3: Now click on the Male Constable (Commando Wing) Answer Key link.

Step 4: The answer key will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and get a printout for future reference

See the important note here

Official website

