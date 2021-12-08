Government Result 2021: MP Jail Guard Result 2021: Madhya Pradesh Jail Guard Final Result for hundreds of vacancies, check here

Highlights Madhya Pradesh police results announced.

A total of 282 vacancies will be filled.

The exams took place in December.

MP Prison Guard 2020 Final Outcome: Madhya Pradesh Vocational Examination Board (MPPEB) has announced the final results of the Prison Department (Executive) Recruitment Examination 2020. Candidates appearing in this recruitment test can go to the official website of MPPEB peb.mp.gov.in and see their result (MP Jail Prahari 2020 Final Result). Candidates will have to enter their roll number, application number and date of birth to check the result.



Recruitment examination for Sentinel posts in Madhya Pradesh was conducted from 11 December 2021 to 16 December 2021 and from 18 December to 24 December 2021. The results of the first phase were announced on April 10, 2021. The results of the second phase have now been uploaded on the website. A total of 2845 candidates qualified for the Physical Proficiency Test (PPT) held in July 2021.

Also read: Constable Jobs: 2400+ bumper recruitment of constables for 10th pass, this is the instruction of Assam Police, this is the salary

MPPEB Prison Guard 2020 Final Result: Learn how to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board (APPEB), peb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the results link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the application number or roll number and date of birth and click on search button.

Step 4: MPPEB Prison Guard 2020 will open the final results.

Step 5: Download it and get a printout for future reference.

Vacancy Details (MPPEB Prison Guard 2020 Vacancy Details)

The campaign is being implemented to fill a total of 282 vacancies in the prison guard posts in the Madhya Pradesh Prisons Department. Of these, 105 posts are reserved for general category, 11 posts for EWS category, 76 posts for OBC candidates, 45 posts for SC category and 56 posts for Scheduled Tribes. The online application for these posts ran from 27 July 2020 to 24 August 2020.

Also read: IAS Vs IPS Salary: Do you know which of the IAS or IPS officers has higher salary? Learn the full details here

Direct link to Madhya Pradesh PEB jail guard verdict