Government Result 2021: OPSC Result 2021: Result of OPSC Civil Service Preliminary Examination Announced, Total 4,754 Passed, Find Out When the Chief will be? – Opsc Civil Service Prelims Result 2021 announced on opsc.gov.in for main exam

OPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared Odisha Civil Services Prelims Result 2021 (OPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2021). Candidates appearing for the OPSC Civil Service Examination can view their results by visiting the official website opsc.gov.in. A total of 392 vacancies in various services will be filled through this examination.



More than 63000 candidates had applied

OPSC Civil Services Prelims Examination was held on 27th August 2021 at various examination centers at Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur. More than 63000 candidates had registered for this exam. The exam was originally scheduled for May 23, but due to a second wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, the exam could not be held on time and had to be postponed.

A total of 4,754 candidates have qualified for the OPSC Main

A total of 4,754 candidates have qualified for the Odisha Civil Service Preliminary Examination, which will now sit for the main examination. The OPSC Civil Service Main Examination will be held on 20th January 2022. The date for checking the results can be seen below-

Odisha Civil Service Prelims Result 2021: Learn how to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Commission (OPSC), opsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Notice with List of Eligible Candidates in Odisha Civil Service Primary Written Examination 2020 (Advertisement No. 07 of 2020-21)’.

Step 3: A PDF file of the result will open on the screen.

Step 4: Type Ctrl + f on your computer and find your roll number.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout and keep it with you.

The OPSC Prelims Result 2021 is in PDF

Official website