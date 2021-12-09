Government Result 2021: Police Constable Result 2021: This is the link to Odisha Police Constable Result, what do you know next? – Odisha Police Constable Results 2021 Announced, Direct Link Here, Check Next

Highlights Odisha Police Constable Recruitment Results Announced

More than 700 candidates were selected for the next round.

The written exam was held in November 2021.

Odisha Police Constable Results 2021:Odisha Police Recruitment Board has announced the results of written examination for the post of Constable (Communication). Candidates appearing for the exam can now visit the official website of Odisha Police odishapolice.azurewebsites.net to view their results. A total of 244 vacancies for the post of Constable (Contact) will be filled through this recruitment drive.



Computer based written test for the post of Constable (Communications) in Odisha Police Signal Service was conducted from 15th November to 17th November 2021. A total of 739 candidates have passed the examination. Candidates who have qualified for the Constable (Communication) Written Examination will now be called for the next round of the examination i.e. Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Performance Test (PET).

When and where will the next stage exams be held?

Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Performance Test (PET) will be conducted from 17th December 2021 at OSAP 7th BN Ground, (in front of Aranya Bhavan), Bhubaneswar. You can visit the official website for detailed information about PMT and PET for constable recruitment.

How to check Odisha Police Constable Result 2021: See how here

Step 1: Visit the official website of Odisha Police.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Result for Written Test (CBRE)’ link.

Step 3: The PDF list of eligible candidates will open on the computer screen.

Step 4: Check your application number and roll number in this list.

Step 5: Download the PDF and print it for further reference.

