Government Result 2021: RSMSSB Final Result 2021: Results announced for more than 2000 posts in Rajasthan, this is the link

Highlights Final results of Rajasthan Paramedical Recruitment announced.

Results were declared for a total of 2177 vacancies.

The results of the preliminary examination were announced in August 2021.

Rajasthan RSMSSB Recruitment Results 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has published the final results of Lab Technician and Radiographer Recruitment Examination 2021. Candidates appearing in this recruitment test can view their results (RSMSSB Paramedical Final Result 2021) by visiting the official website of the Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.



A total of 2177 vacancies for Lab Technician and Radiographer posts in Paramedical will be filled through this recruitment drive (Rajasthan Government Jobs). The results of the preliminary examination were announced on 12 August 2021. We inform you that applications for this vacant post started from 18th June, 2020 and continued till 30th July, 2020. Candidates with 12th pass registered Lab Technician and Radiographer Diploma from Rajasthan Paramedical Council had applied for this recruitment.

Check the spaces here

As per Paramedical Advertisement No. 02/2020, a total of 2177 vacancies for Lab Technician and Assistant Radiographer posts will be filled by Rajasthan Subordinate Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). Of these, 1119 are lab technicians and 1058 are radiographers.

Rajasthan RSMSSB Final Result 2021: Learn how to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board mentioned above.

Step 2: On the home page, click on Results.

Step 3: Click on the link ‘Paramedical (Lab Technician) 2020: List of Final Selected Candidates’ or ‘Paramedical (Assistant Radiographer) 2020: List of Final Selected Candidates’.

Step 4: PDF list of selected candidates will open on the screen.

Step 5: Check your roll number in PDF.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout and keep it with you for further reference.

Direct link to lab technician results

Direct link to radiographer results