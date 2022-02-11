Education

Government Result 2022: BPSC Main Result 2022: Bihar Judicial Service Main Result Announced, Total 691 Candidates Passed, Here is Direct Link – bpsc Bihar Judicial Service Main Result 2022 Government Result Announced at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Direct Link

Government Result 2022: BPSC Main Result 2022: Bihar Judicial Service Main Result Announced, Total 691 Candidates Passed, Here is Direct Link
Government Result 2022: BPSC Main Result 2022: Bihar Judicial Service Main Result Announced, Total 691 Candidates Passed, Here is Direct Link – bpsc Bihar Judicial Service Main Result 2022 Government Result Announced at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Direct Link

Government Result 2022: BPSC Main Result 2022: Bihar Judicial Service Main Result Announced, Total 691 Candidates Passed, Here is Direct Link – bpsc Bihar Judicial Service Main Result 2022 Government Result Announced at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Direct Link

BPSC Bihar Judicial Service Main Outcome 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared Bihar Judicial Service Main Result 2022. Candidates appearing for the 31st Bihar Judicial Service Main Examination held in July 2021 can now view their results on the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The Commission has released a PDF list of the roll numbers of the candidates selected in the main examination. In which a total of 691 candidates have passed.

The 31st Bihar Judicial Service Main Examination (Written) was conducted from 24th July 2021 to 28th July 2021 at various examination centers. A total of 691 candidates have been selected for the next round on the basis of the main examination. An easy way to check the results can be seen below.

How many passing marks are required for BPSC interview?
All the candidates who have qualified in the main written test will be called for the interview round. There will be questions of 100 marks in the interview round, out of which candidates will have to get 35 marks to be eligible for the examination. Candidates who qualify in the interview round will be called for appointment.

How to check BPSC Bihar Judicial Service Main Result 2022: Here it is
Step 1: To check the result of BPSC, first visit the official website of the Commission bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Results: 31st Bihar Judicial Service Main (Written) Competitive Examination’ link.
Step 3: BPSC Bihar Judicial Service main result PDF will open on the screen.
Step 4: Find your roll number in this PDF.
Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout and keep it with you for the next step.

Vacancy details
The registration process for Bihar Judicial Service Examination 2020 started on March 12 and ended on March 28, 2020. A total of 221 vacancies are being filled. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.

BPSC Bihar Judicial Service Main Result 2022: Direct Link

