Government Result 2022: JKBOSE 12th Result 2021: JKBOSE 12th Jammu Division Result Announced, Check List of Toppers Here – jkbose 12th Result 2021 Jammu Division Announced on jkbose.nic.in, Check List of Toppers

Government Result 2022: JKBOSE 12th Result 2021: JKBOSE 12th Jammu Division Result Announced, Check List of Toppers Here

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the results of Class XII Jammu Regular Annual Examination 2021. Students appearing for the annual regular winter field exams can now view the results online at the official website jkbose.nic.in. You have to enter the roll number and name to see the result of class XII. You can check the quality list of top 10 students by stream below.

Shabu Kumari has topped the JKBOSE 12th Arts category with 483 marks (96.6 per cent). In Commerce, Mahira Mushtaq topped the list with 857 per cent marks and 427 marks. Kilhotran’s Mohammad Sahim Mir topped the science category with 496 marks and 99.2% marks.



JKBOSE 12th Result 2021 Art Quality List

JKBOSE 12th Result 2021 Commerce Quality List

JKBOSE 12th Result 2021 Science Quality List

JKBOSE 12th Result 2021: Learn how to check results

Step 1: First visit the official website of the Board (JKBOSE) at jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the Results tab and the J section link.

Step 3: Click on the link ‘View High School Part II (Class 12), Session Annual Regular Jammu Winter Region Result’ here.

Step 4: Now enter your roll number or name and security code.

Step 5: JKBOSE 12th J section results will open on the screen.

Step 6: Check it out, download it and take a printout to keep it with you for future reference.

After the Jammu division, now the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) will announce the results of the 10th and 12th Kashmir winter divisions. Thousands of students are eagerly awaiting the results. According to media reports, the results are expected to be announced next week. After the results are announced, students can check the results of 10th and 12th 2021 through the official website jkbose.ac.in.

Direct link to JKBOSE 12th result