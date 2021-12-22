Government Result: Rajasthan Lab Technician Recruitment 2018: Provisional List Announced After 3 Years For Total 1199 Vacancies, When Will The Result? – Rajasthan Lab Technician Recruitment 2018 Provisional Selected List Announced

Highlights Provisional list of Rajasthan Lab Technician Recruitment 2018 has been released.

Submit your objection by January 05, 2022.

The final results will be announced soon.

Rajasthan Lab Technician 1199 Recruitment 2018 Provisional List: The Medical and Health Department of the Government of Rajasthan has released a provisional shortlist for 1199 posts of Lab Assistant Direct Recruitment 2018. Candidates who have applied for this recruitment have been waiting for their recruitment for the last three years. They were demanding that the recruitment process be completed as soon as possible. Candidates are relieved after the provisional selection list was announced.



After publishing the list of provisionally selected candidates for Rajasthan Lab Technician Recruitment 2018, Director (Non-Gazetted) Mr. Mukul Sharma informed that out of the total 1199 provisionally selected lists of Lab Assistants, 1103 are from non-tribal areas and 96 are from TSP. Area

Candidates can register their objections online by visiting the department’s website till January 5, 2022 if they have any objections regarding the provisional selection list announced for a total of 1199 posts. Objections Only online objections will be accepted. The final result will be announced based on the objections received.

