Government said- only 9 Ancestral Properties Restored to Hindus In J&K Since August 2019 – 370

After the abrogation of Article 370, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has not changed as much as is being done by the Modi government. In Parliament, the government told that after the abrogation of 370, only 9 Hindus have been able to get the ancestral property again. Whereas hundreds of people had migrated from there.

Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai had questioned the government as to how many Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir could get their property back after the abrogation of Article 370. In response to this, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that only 9 Hindus have been able to get the ancestral property again. He said that 520 migrants are returning to the valley again and working under the PM scheme. They say that district magistrates have all rights in the matter of land. In such cases, migrant people can contact the district administration.

The central government had earlier told that after the abrogation of Article 370, only two people from other states bought land in J&K. As per the details available with the government, there are only two people who are from outside J&K and who purchased land there after August 2019.

Keep in mind that on August 5, 2019, the Modi government had abolished Article 370. Jammu and Kashmir got the status of a special state under Article 370, but it also hurt those fundamental rights of the constitution, which is called the soul of the constitution. Due to its implementation, Jammu and Kashmir looked different from the rest of the country in a way.

370 made the country realize one country, two legislations, two heads and two marks. According to this, the state of Jammu and Kashmir had got special rights. Jammu and Kashmir had a separate flag and a separate constitution. The permission of the state was necessary for making all laws except in the matters of defence, foreign and communication. The citizens here had dual citizenship. People from other states could not buy land in the province.

The government claims that after the removal of Article 370, stone pelting, terrorist incidents have come down. However, after its withdrawal, Kashmir is suffering. Even before this, the government had admitted in the Lok Sabha that after the abrogation of 370, there was a decline in the number of tourists in this union territory and its impact has been most in the Kashmir Valley.





