Government said, refund of customs duty exemption from 350 items

The government has withdrawn customs duty exemption on around 350 items in the Budget for 2022-23 to boost domestic manufacturing. Actually, the intention of the government is to accelerate the manufacture of capital goods. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs gave this information by tweeting. He said that a comprehensive review of customs duty exemptions being given on capital goods and imported goods was done and more than 40 customs duty exemptions would be phased out gradually.

With this, the customs duty exemption given on 350 items is being withdrawn, the CBIC said. The budget presented in Parliament on Tuesday proposed to rationalize the customs duty rate on several goods. It also proposed the phasing out of concessional rates of duty on capital goods and project imports and the imposition of a moderate tax of 7.5 per cent. However, customs duty exemption will continue for advanced machinery not manufactured within the country.

The intention of the government is to accelerate the manufacturing of capital goods. According to the National Capital Goods Policy, the government plans to double manufacturing by 2025. Capital goods are those goods which are not directly used by the consumer. With the help of capital goods goods are prepared for the consumer. Capital goods are used by industries and companies. Experts say that these measures will strengthen the Make in India program.

There has been a jump in the revenue of the government from customs duties. In the financial year 2020-21, the government’s customs collection was Rs 1.34 lakh crore, which is estimated to be 1.89 lakh crore in the financial year 2021-22. The customs collection for the next financial year (2022-23) is estimated at Rs 2.13 lakh crore is kept.

,No waiver scheme for amendment in income tax return

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Wednesday said the two-year moratorium given to taxpayers to rectify mistakes made in Income Tax Return (ITR) is not an amnesty scheme and they will have to pay 25 per cent tax on previously undisclosed income. . Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the budget for the financial year 2022-23, announced two years’ time for amendment related to income statement in ITR.

Bajaj said taxpayers may have some valid reasons for not reporting any income in ITR and the two-year moratorium gives them an opportunity to improve their returns. He said that this opportunity to amend the returns will be given to the taxpayers permanently.

Taxpayers can amend the ITR within two years from the date of filing and furnish the details of income which was not disclosed at the time of filing the return. However, taxpayers will also have to pay tax and interest on the additional income declared in the revised ITR. Bajaj said that on revising the ITR within 12 months, the taxpayer will have to pay 25 percent of the due tax and interest. But after 12 months and before 24 months, the tax rate will increase to 50 percent.

Bajaj said that in today’s era small taxpayers are doing financial transactions on a large scale, hence there is scope for missing some income details in ITR. Apart from this, people who have gone abroad are also apprehensive about not being able to submit ITR, so they will also get an opportunity to file returns. Along with this, the Revenue Secretary said that in the next year’s ITR, there is a separate to give details of income from cryptocurrency. A column will also be added from