Government Scholarship 2022: Government Scholarship 2022: Haryana Post Matric Scholarship for 10th Pass Graduates, Apply Soon – Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC and OBC Students, Check Details

Highlights
- Alternative to get Government Scholarship.
- Haryana has invited functions from SSC and OBC college students.
- You possibly can apply until January 31, 2022.
Title of Scholarship: Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Caste College students, Haryana
Who can apply?
- 10th go to put up graduate
- College students dwelling in Haryana are Scheduled Caste (SC)
- The annual revenue of the household shouldn’t exceed Rs. 2.5 lakhs.
Scholarship Title: Post – Matric Scholarship Scheme for OBC College students, Haryana
Who can apply?
- 10th go to put up graduate
- Have to be a everlasting resident of Haryana.
- OBCs must be from the group.
- The annual revenue of the household shouldn’t exceed Rs. 2.5 lakhs
Candidates can apply on-line by visiting the official web site Haryanascbc.gov.in. The final date to use is January 31, 2022. All eligible SSC and OBC college students will probably be awarded scholarships topic to the imply take a look at software prescribed on this scheme.
These college students won’t obtain scholarships
Scholarships aren’t supplied for coaching programs equivalent to plane upkeep engineering programs and personal pilot license programs. Aside from this, college students with coaching programs at Ship Dufferin (now Rajendra), Navy Faculty, Dehradun, programs at All India and State Stage Pre-Examination Facilities must also not apply for this scholarship.
