Government Scholarships 2022: Government Scholarships 2022: Haryana Post Matric Scholarships for 10th Pass Graduates, Apply Soon – Post Matriculation Scholarship Scheme for SC and OBC Students, Check Details

Highlights Opportunity to get government scholarship.

Haryana has invited applications from SSC and OBC students.

You can apply till January 31, 2022.

Government Scholarship 2022: 10th pass to post graduate degree is an opportunity for needy candidates to get government scholarships. The Department of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Welfare, Government of Haryana has invited applications under the Post Matric Scholarship Scheme. The department has invited applications for scholarships for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Other Backward Class (OBC) students. Students will get a scholarship of Rs 230 to Rs 1200 per month. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website.



Name of Scholarship: Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Caste Students, Haryana

Who can apply?

10th pass to post graduate

Scheduled Caste Students (SC) living in Haryana

The annual income of the family should not exceed Rs. 2.5 lakhs.

What is the difference between a bank PO and a clerk? Find out what is the best career option

Scholarship Name: Post – Matric Scholarship Scheme for OBC Students, Haryana

Who can apply?

10th pass to post graduate

Must be a permanent resident of Haryana.

OBCs should be from the community.

The annual income of the family should not exceed Rs. 2.5 lakhs

Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website Haryanascbc.gov.in. The last date to apply is January 31, 2022. All eligible SSC and OBC students will be awarded scholarships subject to the mean test application prescribed in this scheme.

RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2022: Bumper Recruitment of Junior Engineer in Rajasthan, Graduates Will Get So Much Salary

These students will not receive scholarships

Scholarships are not offered for training courses such as aircraft maintenance engineering courses and private pilot license courses. Apart from this, students with training courses at Ship Dufferin (now Rajendra), Military College, Dehradun, courses at All India and State Level Pre-Examination Centers should also not apply for this scholarship.

See instructions here

Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Caste Students

Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for OBC Students