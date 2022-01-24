Government Scholarships 2022: Government Scholarships 2022: Haryana Post Matric Scholarships for 10th Pass Graduates, Apply Soon – Post Matriculation Scholarship Scheme for SC and OBC Students, Check Details
Highlights
- Opportunity to get government scholarship.
- Haryana has invited applications from SSC and OBC students.
- You can apply till January 31, 2022.
Name of Scholarship: Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Caste Students, Haryana
Who can apply?
- 10th pass to post graduate
- Scheduled Caste Students (SC) living in Haryana
- The annual income of the family should not exceed Rs. 2.5 lakhs.
Scholarship Name: Post – Matric Scholarship Scheme for OBC Students, Haryana
Who can apply?
- 10th pass to post graduate
- Must be a permanent resident of Haryana.
- OBCs should be from the community.
- The annual income of the family should not exceed Rs. 2.5 lakhs
Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website Haryanascbc.gov.in. The last date to apply is January 31, 2022. All eligible SSC and OBC students will be awarded scholarships subject to the mean test application prescribed in this scheme.
These students will not receive scholarships
Scholarships are not offered for training courses such as aircraft maintenance engineering courses and private pilot license courses. Apart from this, students with training courses at Ship Dufferin (now Rajendra), Military College, Dehradun, courses at All India and State Level Pre-Examination Centers should also not apply for this scholarship.
See instructions here
Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Caste Students
Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for OBC Students
