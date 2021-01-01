Government School Admission 2021: Government School Admission 2021: Apply for 11th Admission by 16th August, this is the important link – Admission to Delhi Government Schools will start from 11th, check details

Highlights Admission to Delhi Government School starts.

Apply online for Eleventh Admission.

The Directorate of Education issued guidelines

Admission in Delhi Government Schools 2021: The process of admission of government schools in Delhi has started. The Directorate of Education (DOE) has issued guidelines for parents to provide online access to parents in school schools.



Online admissions will be available in government schools in Delhi

Due to corona virus (Covid 1), the Directorate of Education has started online admission process for Class XI for the convenience of students. A senior official of DOE (Directorate of Education) said, “All applicants residing in Delhi and seeking admission in government schools under DOE are hereby informed that for the academic session 2021-22, considering the spread of Kovid-19, the online registration process has been adopted by the department. .

The first phase of the admission process will run until August 16

The online process of admission in government schools (government school admission for class 11) will be conducted in two stages. In the first phase, students can register online till August 16 by visiting the Directorate’s website edudel.nic.in. The school will be allotted by August 25th. After that, students will have to submit the required documents by September 04. So, the second phase of registration will be between 01 to 13 September.

These students cannot apply

“Students who have passed 10th in the academic session 2020-21 from government and government-aided schools under DOE cannot apply for registration,” the official said. Students can contact their last school for help.

Who can apply?

According to the guidelines, students who have completed 15 years of age but are below 17 years of age can apply online for 11th grade admission. “However, for the current session, the competent authority has allowed students who have passed 10th from any recognized school and board and are late in time to be given additional exemption up to one year at the level of school head,” the official said. Is allowed.

Age rest

In addition, students who have passed NAED (unsubsidized) schools from any DOE or local institutions in Delhi and have valid marks in the regular academic session of 2020-21 will be given age exemption for admission as feeder students.

Delhi Government School Admission Circular Notification

Direct link for online registration

Official website link