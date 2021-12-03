Government Shutdown Averted as Congress Passes Spending Bill

MPs have long acknowledged that it will take more time to negotiate the dozens of bills that will fund the government for the entire fiscal year, but differences have arisen at the party level over how long the stopgap plan should last and what additional funding proposals could be added. That

As short-term legislation maintains existing funding levels, it will effectively codify negotiations with the Trump administration by mid-February. Democrats pushed to do so by the end of January, as they look to impose their own funding levels and priorities while under the control of both the White House and the chambers of Congress.

“This is not a victory lap – we have two months left in the fiscal year and the full year appropriation bills do not look close to being agreed upon,” said Senator Patrick J. Leah, a Democrat from Vermont and chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, warned. “With this vote, we are buying time to complete those negotiations, and we must do it.”

As part of a short-term measure, both sides agreed to provide 7 billion for Afghan refugees fleeing the country after gaining control of the Taliban and the withdrawal of US troops. Additional funding includes संरक्षण 4.3 billion for the Department of Defense to care for migrants at military bases, 1.3 billion for the State Department and $ 1.3 billion for the Department of Health and Human Services to provide rehabilitation and emergency accommodation and other services. English language classes.

Faced with Republican objections, Democrats abandoned their efforts to avoid billions of dollars in Medicare, farm subsidies and other programs.

Tom Cole, a Republican from Oklahoma and a member of the House of Representatives, said: “I’m sure President Trump would be happy to have his last budget in place for almost a year after he left office. House Appropriation Committee. “Perhaps the most disappointing thing is that the majority has tried to reach a relatively simple agreement on this particular continuous resolution.”

In the Capitol, Alabama Senator Richard C. Shelby, the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said he was “delighted” to have reached an agreement.