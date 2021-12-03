Government Shutdown Averted as Congress Passes Spending Bill
WASHINGTON – Congress on Thursday gave final approval to legislation to provide funding to the government until mid-February after Republicans threatened to force a shutdown on the Biden administration’s vaccine orders.
With less than 36 hours to go before the funding expires, lawmakers are united in their support for the agreement, which will keep the government open until February 18 and provide $ 7 billion for the care and rehabilitation of Afghan refugees. The House voted 221 to 212 to approve the measure, with only one Republican Adam Kinsinger, a representative from Illinois, joined the Democrats in support.
The Senate then passed the bill on 69-to-28 votes and sent it to President Biden’s desk for his signature. Nineteen Republicans all 50 Democrats joined the measure. The move comes after senators refused to amend bar funding to implement Mr Biden’s vaccine order for billions of American workers, including many in the private sector.
The party leaders announced the agreement on the bill on Thursday morning after days of confusion. But the future of the bill remained in doubt in the Senate for several days, with a consensus required to pass the bill before funding ran out. Some Republicans have threatened to take action if they do not vote for the vaccine.
“I’m glad that, in the end, the cold head won – the government will remain open,” said New York Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader. “I thank the members of this chamber for bringing us back from the threshold of avoidable, unnecessary and costly shutdown.”
Leaders of both parties had warned against the government shutdown and called on their colleagues to find alternative ways to oppose the vaccine order. Several lawmakers and aides said the Senate was already on track to vote later this month on a Republican bid to repeal the rules for private sector employees.
Senior Democrats and Republicans in Congress welcomed the spending agreement, saying it would give them more time to resolve outstanding disputes and pass long-term legislation to fund the government next year.
“I want the February 18 deadline to be earlier and I have followed the earlier dates. I believe this agreement will allow the appropriation process to move toward a final funding agreement that meets the needs of the American people,” said Representative Rosa Deloro. , Connecticut Democrat and chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.
MPs have long acknowledged that it will take more time to negotiate the dozens of bills that will fund the government for the entire fiscal year, but differences have arisen at the party level over how long the stopgap plan should last and what additional funding proposals could be added. That
As short-term legislation maintains existing funding levels, it will effectively codify negotiations with the Trump administration by mid-February. Democrats pushed to do so by the end of January, as they look to impose their own funding levels and priorities while under the control of both the White House and the chambers of Congress.
“This is not a victory lap – we have two months left in the fiscal year and the full year appropriation bills do not look close to being agreed upon,” said Senator Patrick J. Leah, a Democrat from Vermont and chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, warned. “With this vote, we are buying time to complete those negotiations, and we must do it.”
As part of a short-term measure, both sides agreed to provide 7 billion for Afghan refugees fleeing the country after gaining control of the Taliban and the withdrawal of US troops. Additional funding includes संरक्षण 4.3 billion for the Department of Defense to care for migrants at military bases, 1.3 billion for the State Department and $ 1.3 billion for the Department of Health and Human Services to provide rehabilitation and emergency accommodation and other services. English language classes.
Faced with Republican objections, Democrats abandoned their efforts to avoid billions of dollars in Medicare, farm subsidies and other programs.
Tom Cole, a Republican from Oklahoma and a member of the House of Representatives, said: “I’m sure President Trump would be happy to have his last budget in place for almost a year after he left office. House Appropriation Committee. “Perhaps the most disappointing thing is that the majority has tried to reach a relatively simple agreement on this particular continuous resolution.”
In the Capitol, Alabama Senator Richard C. Shelby, the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said he was “delighted” to have reached an agreement.
But he warned against negotiating long-term spending bills. He said that if Democrats insisted on anti-Republican policies, such as lowering defense funding and removing the Hyde Amendment blocking federal funding for abortion, “we’ll have a similar conversation in February.”
Other members of Mr. Shelby’s party, however, spent much of the week threatening to delay the passage of the short-term bill, which could lead to a shutdown this weekend. Utah Senators Mike Lee and Kansas Republican Roger Marshall, both Republicans, have pushed for a reduction in funding for the vaccine order, especially for businesses with at least 100 workers.
“None of us have ever wanted to shut down the government,” Mr Lee said in a speech on the floor before the vote on the amendment. “We want to give American workers a chance, a chance to vote for them, a chance for us to stand with them.”
Voting on the amendment failed in favor of the party, with 48 Republicans and 50 Democrats opposing. But Joe Manchin III, a Democrat and senator from West Virginia, later said he opposed the business order and would support overturning it.
Many senior Republicans who have objected to the vaccine ordinance have warned that it is not appropriate for the government to close the debate, especially as the country faces a new coronavirus type.
Speaking on Fox News, Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, a minority leader, said the shutdown “will only create chaos and uncertainty, so I don’t think it’s the best vehicle to get the job done.”
The private sector requirement, which was implemented by the Biden administration in January, is embroiled in judicial challenges. In November, the Federal Court of Appeals placed a block on it, declaring that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration had exceeded its authority in issuing the rule.
“It’s so silly that we have people who are anti-science, anti-vaccination, they say they’re going to shut down the government,” California Speaker Nancy Pelosi, apparently annoyed, told her weekly news conference. “We’re not going to go for their anti-vaccine actions, okay?”
“So if you think about how we’re going to keep the government open,” she continued, “forget it.”
Katie Edmundson Contributed to the report.
