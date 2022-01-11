Government to find my father, BJP MLA’s daughter pleaded with Yogi amid reports of joining SP- UP

The suspense of UP politics shouldn’t be taking its title to finish. On one hand, after Swami Prasad Maurya, three BJP MLAs one after the opposite threw their resignations in entrance of the excessive command. There have been speculations of everybody joining the SP, however late within the night the assertion of Maurya’s daughter got here out that her father has not joined the SP but. In the meantime, one other BJP MLA’s daughter alleged that her father was lacking.

Riya Shakya, daughter of BJP MLA Vinay Shakya, has launched a video on Tuesday. On this video Riya Shakya mentioned that my father has been ailing for a very long time. He was handled in Lucknow hospital, for which I thank CM Yogi Adityanath. He says that in view of the elections, we’re working within the space for BJP. His uncle Devesh Shakya has taken MLA father to Lucknow. Riya Shakya demanded from the federal government within the video to hint the daddy and introduce him to the household.

I’m not leaving BJP: Dharamsinh Saini

Alternatively, Ayush Minister Dharamsinh Saini within the Yogi authorities issued a video assertion on Tuesday saying that he’s not leaving the Bharatiya Janata Celebration. After Swami Prasad Maurya’s ministerial put up and resignation from the BJP, there was hypothesis of different MLAs additionally leaving the celebration, together with Saini’s title. Nevertheless, Saini has launched a video at the moment dismissing these speculations. Saini has mentioned within the video that Swami Prasad Maurya is his elder brother however he isn’t conscious of him leaving BJP and joining SP.

Daughter’s allegation that MLA father Shakya is lacking. pic.twitter.com/7u3G5BqcP5 — Anil Tiwari (@Interceptors) January 11, 2022

Saini has mentioned that I’m not conscious of the explanation why he has left the BJP. Though referring to a listing, the MLA mentioned that his title has additionally been given within the record of MLAs who left the celebration alongside with Maurya, however it’s completely mistaken. He mentioned that I’m not leaving the BJP.

It’s value mentioning that after Maurya’s resignation, MLA Brijesh Kumar Prajapati from Tindwari meeting seat in Banda district, Roshan Lal Verma, MLA from Tilhar meeting seat in Shahjahanpur district and Bhagwati Sagar, MLA from Bilhaur seat of Kanpur Dehat, additionally resigned from the BJP at the moment.