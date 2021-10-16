Government will get the missionary churches investigated in Karnataka, campaign against forced conversions

The Constitutional Committee on Welfare of Backward Castes and Minorities in Karnataka has ordered a survey of missionary churches in the state. It was told that its purpose is to stop illegal church and forced conversions. Many departments of the government and commissioners of districts will get this service done.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by BJP MLA Shekhar on October 13. The MLA said that this step is necessary to stop forced conversions in the state.

