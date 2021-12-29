Government will increase strictness in ‘orange warning’

The cases of Omicron and Corona infection have scared the general public. Cases are increasing rapidly and the government has just taken a big decision to strictly implement the system of the first level yellow alert. This concern has come to the fore in a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday regarding the cases of infection.

Sources reveal that in the meeting, it has been agreed to strictly implement the provision of the first level warning. It is being argued behind this that if the strictness increases suddenly, then it can lead to the situation of migration in Delhi. To deal with this situation, strictness will be increased at the present level itself with the help of government machinery. Sources say that the number of patients in hospitals will be made the basis for implementing the second phase system. DDMA meeting will also be called again on the basis of high number of patients in the hospitals. Consensus will be made on whether the second phase system should be implemented or not in this meeting itself. According to the information, the rate of infection in Delhi is increasing rapidly and has come close to one percent on Wednesday.

Even after this, DDMA has not decided to implement the second level warning (yellow alert). According to the information received from the Raj Niwas, in the coming days, work will be done on the policy of investigation, detection and treatment (Test, Tech and Treat) in Delhi and small sealed areas will be made in the areas of infection.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Kailash Gehlot and officials of related departments including NITI Aayog, AIIMS. Apart from this, the areas where cases of infection of patients have been reported and they have been advised to self-isolate at home.

New guidelines for policemen regarding Omicron

In view of the rising COVID cases in the capital and its new variant Omicron, the Delhi Police has revised the Health Welfare Standard Operating Procedure for its personnel, stating that an officer of the rank of Inspector and above should personally visit the hospitalized personnel.

Special Commissioner of Police (Welfare) Shalini Singh on Wednesday held a meeting with all district and unit heads and other stakeholders to examine the overall preparedness in view of Omicron’s community spread. Singh stressed on strict adherence to the recently revised SOP issued by the Delhi Police Commissioner. The revised SOP is more detailed and covers the complete welfare of policemen suffering from any disease and hospitalized for medical treatment.

The Nodal Health Officer shall ensure that an officer of the level of Inspector or above personally meets the hospitalized personnel or their relatives regularly till they are fully fit.