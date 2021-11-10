Government will pay the fare of buses for PM Modi’s meeting, Sultanpur DM issued a letter

In the letter issued on November 6, DM Ravish Gupta has written that the Transport Corporation should arrange 2 thousand buses to take the crowd to the public meeting place in the program of PM Modi. For this, 70% of the buses have to be sent from Sultanpur and the remaining 30% from Ambedkar Nagar and Ayodhya.

PM Narendra Modi is going to arrive in Sultanpur on 16 November. He is coming to inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway. Therefore, the UP government has started preparing for this program from now on. A huge crowd was seen in front of the PM, all the departments of the UP government have geared up regarding this. Regarding this, the District Magistrate of Sultanpur has also issued a letter to the Managing Director of the State Road Transport Corporation. Overall, all the government departments have gathered vigorously in preparing to mobilize a crowd of two lakhs for the meeting of the PM.

Ravish Gupta says that there is a demand for buses, but this program is being organized by the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). Therefore the payment will do the same.

On the other hand, sources say that 400 km. Till the cost of one roadways bus for a day is about 24 thousand rupees. According to this, about 5 crores will be spent in the movement of buses. Who will compensate the loss of revenue, no officer is giving the answer at the moment. Everyone has kept silence. Anil Pandey, head of the Industrial Development Authority, says that the details of the buses that will come through the District Magistrate will be paid for. UPIDA does not direct any payment.

However, no department or official is ready to answer why common people’s money is being used for the PM’s meeting. Some government officials considered it wrong in a suppressed tongue, but they say who should raise their voice against it. DM is not doing anything from his level. They too must have received orders from above. UPEDA also cannot postpone this decision, because the MD of the department will know that doing so can lead to consequences.

Keep in mind that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway on 16 November. This 340.824 km long expressway will connect Eastern and Western UP. The expressway will start from Chandan Sarai village. After assuming power in UP, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had started the construction of the six-lane Purvanchal Expressway from Lucknow to Ghazipur via Azamgarh to speed up the development in Purvanchal. The length of this expressway is 340.824 km and it can be made eight laning in future.