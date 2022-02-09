World

Governor Hochul lifts vax or mask mandate for NY businesses, keeps it for schools until at least early March

NEW YORK (WABC) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced the end of the indoor mask mandate in New York State effective Thursday, but the city mandate will remain in place.

The state mandate had required masks to be worn inside businesses where vaccination status was not being checked.

The mandate will remain in effect at homeless shelters, healthcare centers, state-run nursing homes, schools and childcare centers, and correctional facilities.

“We saw it coming, it happened, we hit our peak on January 7, but now we’ve noticed a 93% drop in cases,” Governor Hochul said. “That is exactly what we’ve been waiting for.”

The governor said indoor mask requirements would now be left to cities, towns and businesses across the state.

“This is your prerogative,” Hochul said.

The state currently has 4,600 hospitalizations, down 63% from the peak.

Governor Hochul noted that hospitals are still quite full, but thanks to help by the National Guard, most hospitals have at least 20% capacity available.

She added that she would like to see more children and young people vaccinated. SO far, 70% of teens fully vaccinated in the state, but just 38.8% of kids ages 5-11 have gotten their first dose.

While Connecticut and New Jersey are already among a handful of states with plans to ease mask mandates in schools, Governor Hochul hasn’t made the same move, and won’t until the first week of March at the earliest.

The governor said that with the state’s children going on a week-long break starting February 21, she wants to make sure kids are safe.

11548813 020922 wabc masks schools graphic img

She wants kids take a provided at-home COVID test before going back to school and then again three days later.

The state plans to look at the positivity rate in the schools and within the state, including hospital admissions.

Governor Hochul says she will reassess the requirement for masks in schools the first week of March.

